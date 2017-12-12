Latest update December 12th, 2017 12:59 AM

BCB shortlists squad to face T and T U-13 on Saturday

Dec 12, 2017

The Berbice Cricket Board of Control in conjunction with its parent body, The Guyana Cricket

Rampertab Ramnauth

Board, will be hosting the national Under-13 team from Trinidad and Tobago in a 40-over match at the Port Mourant Community Centre Ground on Saturday starting at 10:00 hrs.
Those players shortlisted are; Rampertab Ramnauth, Altaf Balma, Veer Fathad, Ryan France, Avishkar Persaud, Tameshwar Mangal, Rampersaud Ramnauth, Matthew Pottaya, Rudra Goderdhan, Damian Cecil, Niquan Samuels, Isaiah Thorne, Dwayne Williams, Lakraj Boodram, Christopher De Roop, Abdul Munroe, Latchman Danan, Tomani Ceasar, Mark Ramalho and Darius Joseph.
A release from the board stated that this is a giant step towards youth cricket development in the county since a junior game of this caliber will act as an impetus for those youths who are contemplating a career in cricket.
The release indicated that the board intends to explore all avenues to develop cricket in the county. They are encouraging all clubs in Berbice and Guyana as a whole to invest in junior cricket since the future lies in the hands of the youths. The Berbice Cricket Board is extremely pleased to participate in this game and will be continuing intensive youth and senior programmes.
The players shortlisted were involved in Physical fitness drills, game scenarios and batting and fielding drills and have been showing steady progress. A trial match was held at the Jai Hind Ground in Albion on Saturday last, where opening batsman Rampertab Ramnauth of the Port Mourant Cricket Club struck a fine 107; Tameshwar Mangal (43) Christopher De Roop (three wickets) were the outstanding performers.
The Board is encouraging the general public to attend and support this game, and to encourage the Berbice team as they compete against their peers from Trinidad & Tobago.

