5th UDFA/ GT Beer football in Linden…Topp XX sail past Kwakwani 3-0, controversial penalty, abrupt ending in other game

On field scuffles with about five minutes to game brought about a sudden ending with Eagles United ahead 1-0 over Hi Stars and three second half goals hurried up a Topp XX 3-0 win over Kwakwani Strikers, as the opening day

of the Upper Demerara organised 5th annual GT Beer Christmas tournament began Sunday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

After a tough first half battle between Eagles United and Hi Stars, the second half was marred by a controversial call in the 50th minute. Eagles’ Kellon Primo, who was tagged by a Kwakwani defender, benefitted from a call for a soft foul deep on the right side of the box, and the assistant referee waved her flag indicating a foul was committed.

Referee Shavin Green promptly pointed to the penalty spot and the spot kick from 10 yards out, taken by Trenton Lashley, unlocked a tightly marked encounter which had seen flashes of scuffles in the first half also. That would later in the game develop and cause hysteria between agitated players who would get involved in other scuffles forcing the game officials to call it off.

Guyana’s Head of the Refereeing Council, Stanley Lancaster, said that based on the report to be submitted by referee Shavin Green, a decision would be taken to determine the game’s final outcome.

In the first game, Topp XX after returning to the domestic play following a year’s absence found the going a bit tough against Kwakwani Strikers after initially looking to create more chances earlier in the first half.

However, after a nil all first half Topp XX upped their game and four minutes after play resumed they would gain their first goal.

The ball sent inside the goal area saw Andre Meyers cross eluding the goalkeeper and it went through his legs for the 1-0 lead in the 49th minute.

With this advantage Topp XX became more adventurous and they were rewarded in the 63rdminute through Duquan Hercules who was on the left wing and his chip in the top of the 18 yards box was latched on to by the veteran Travis Waterton who executed a first time low flat right foot shot that veered into the left Vee to score as Topp XX were up 2-0.

Kwakwani would try desperately to reduce that lead but could not find the back of the net as Topp XX were vigilant and on the look-out for more goals. They also maintained the pressure and when Hercules bravely went past tackles from two defenders, a third knocked him to the ground and this play was punished with a penalty, which was taken by Ryan Noel in the 78thminute. The conversion allowed Topp XX to now hold firm to their 3-0 cushion and they played it safely to earn early points in this their group of three.

They now face reigning champions Silver Shattas in the second game tomorrow at 21.00hrs, needing another win to push them into the quarterfinals of this nine club championship.

In the other game tomorrow, Blueberry Hill will take on Amelia’s Ward Panthers in the first game at 19.00hrs.