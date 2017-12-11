Two killed in Mahaicony accident

The driver of a car and a female passenger were killed at around 21.00 hrs last night following a horrific accident at Perseverance, Mahaicony.

Dead is the driver, Stephen Phillips called ‘Mal’ of Buxton, East Coast Demerara and Abeanna Hubbard, 20, of Melanie, East Coast Demerara.

Those critical are Aresh Harris also of Buxton, East Coast Demerara and Dominique Ally also of Melanie, East Coast Demerara. They were also occupants of the car.

Kaieteur News understands that the friends were returning home from a pool party at Park Square, Mahaicony, when Phillips lost control of the motorcar and slammed into a tree.

Reports are that Phillips, who may have fallen asleep at the wheel, was driving at a fast rate of speed.

Harris and Ally arrived at the Georgetown Public Hospital minutes after 22:00hrs last evening in an ambulance. From all observations, they both sustained head injuries.

Ally was crying out in pain, and her feet were swollen.