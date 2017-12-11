Robbery attempt stops Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ semi final

Semi-final action in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone, was brought to an abrupt end, following an attempted armed robbery by unknown individuals at the Albouystown Tarmac.

Following the conclusion of the first semi-final matchup, the second semi-final fixture between Sparta Boss and Leopold Street was unable to commence, as two assailants attempted to rob a patron of the community, who was wearing several gold chains.

Several gunshots were heard as the mammoth crowd dispersed to find safety. The police immediately responded to the incident and took control of the situation which lasted less than a minute.

While none of the perpetrators were found, no injury was identified amongst the spectators and officials.

It was then decided by the coordinators Three Peat Promotions, and the Referees, that the second semi-final fixture will be staged tomorrow [Tuesday] at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac from 17:00hrs.

Prior to the unpleasant episode, Gold is Money overcame Bent Street in the first semi-final 2-1 on penalty kicks, after normal and extra time ended 1-1, in front of the largest crowd to ever grace the Albouystown facility for the tournament.

The mammoth gathering, who braved the rainfall, was treated to an absolute thriller, as Gold is Money held their nerves in the tense penalty shoot-out to clinch their second appearance in the championship matchup.

Initially, Randolph Wagner handed Gold is Money the lead via a third minute conversion. However, Bent Street equalised in the 16th minute, as Travis Lyken found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, North East La Penitence will oppose Kingston in the finale of the Guinness Plate Championship, following semi-final wins.

North East La Penitence downed GTI Ballers 3-1. Kelvin Moore bagged a hat-trick in the 10th, 20th and 25th minutes. On target in the loss was Trevon Calendar in the 16th minute.

On the other hand, Kingston humbled Upsetters 6-2. Nigel Denny recorded ‘Guinness Goals’ (GG)-(a goal scored in the final three minutes of the match is counted as two) in the 27th and 29th minute.

He was assisted by goals from Colin Clarke and Simon Emanuel in the 20th and 25th minutes respectively. On target in the loss were Orin Yarde and Joash Figueira in the 16th and 21st minutes respectively.

Winner of the overall event will walk-away with $500,000 and the championship trophy along with automatic qualification for the National Playoffs.

The runner-up, third and fourth placed finishers will receive $250,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

The winner of the Guinness Plate Championship will pocket $60,000. The event is also sponsored by Colours Boutique.

Meanwhile, the organizers of the event, Three Peat Promotions, commended the Guyana Police Force (GPF), for their immediate response to dealing with the unsavoury episode.