Regal Masters capture GSCL Inc I-Cup

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc) ended the season with the staging of its I-Cup tournament yesterday at Demerara Cricket Club – Regal Masters clinched the title with a four-wicket win over Fishermen Masters in the final.

Fishermen Masters batted first and managed 95-6 of their allocation of 12 overs. Opener Unnis Yusuf who was eventually bowled by Mahendra Hardyal, top scored with 38 which included one four and a six; he shared useful partnerships of 33 with Jagdesh Persaud and 23 with Troy Ramsaywack to boost their team’s batting. Persaud hit one four and two sixes before he was bowled by David Harper for 18, while Ramsaywack made 16. Hardyal, Laurie Singh and Harper claimed one wicket each.

Regal Masters lost Eon Abel early in the chase, but resolute batting by Raymond Harper, Eric Thomas and Khalid Haslim saw their team home as they finished on 97-6 in 11.3 overs. Harper, who slammed three fours and two sixes, top scored with 39, while Thomas made 22 with two sixes; the pair added 57 for the third wicket to steady the innings with level-headed batting. Haslim struck two fours and one six in scoring 24. Pooran Singh took 2-23.

Regal Masters beat HS Masters by 25 runs in their preliminary round game. Batting first, Regal Masters posted 120-4 in 15 overs. Eon Abel slammed seven fours and two sixes in a robust 62, while Motilall Chumandatt and Raymond Harper made 22 each.

HS Masters responded with 95 all out in 15 overs. Uvindra Narine scored 38, while Danny Mohanram got 25 as Mahendra Hardyal claimed 2-16 and Khalid Haslim 2-21.

Fishermen Masters overcame HS Masters in their encounter. Raymond Harper was named man-of-the-match in the final.