New markets to push rice growth – Agri. Minister

Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder, is upbeat about the future of the rice industry as Government has five new export markets that will realize growth, although losing preferential access to the Venezuelan market.

“I am pleased to report that we have secured five new export markets, namely Canada, United States of America, Cuba, Mexico and Peru. Mexico and Cuba came on board in 2017 and thus far, Cuba imported 15,513 metric tonnes with additional contracts to be fulfilled before December,” Holder stated.

By the end of the year, the Minister noted that rice production is projected to be 602,087 metric tonnes, representing an increase by 12. 7 percent, although there has been serious concerns given the collapse of the rice for oil PetroCaribe deal with Venezuela in 2014.

“Despite the uncertainty that surrounded the rice industry following the collapse of the Venezuelan market in 2014, the industry managed to surpass production and export targets. In 2015, 687,784 tonnes of rice were produced, the highest production of rice ever achieved in Guyana of which 537,334 metric tonnes were exported.”

While in 2016, production numbers fell due to poor weather conditions caused by El Nino, the Minister noted that the increase in 2017 is due to improvements in yield and access to new markets. As of November 27, paddy production stood at 956,327 metric tonnes with farmers receiving as much as $3,500 per bag of paddy in Regions Four and Five.

According to Noel, in 2018, rice exports are projected at 520,000 metric tonnes to 34 countries at a value of U.S.$176,890,000.

The Minister noted that between January and October this year, exports declined by one percent to 436,826 metric tonnes when compared with the same period in 2016. However, due to higher prices in 2017, the export value was five percent higher at U.S.$163, 605,766 during the period.

He shared that the Burma Rice research station has 60 acres under cultivation of a new, high yielding variety that is expected to be released to farmers by April 2018.

“The industry will be producing high quality seed of internationally acceptable standards, establish a national seed certification programme and produce three new varieties of paddy, including one aromatic and two hybrids, by 2019 via the Malaysia Rice Production Reverse Linkage Project,” Holder stated.

He also noted that more than 1200 farmers were trained through technology transfer in various disciplines within the industry including paddy grading, management of pest and disease and improved production practices.