National Draughts Association Hamper Tournament Set for December 17th

Dec 11, 2017

President of the National Draughts Association Mr. Jiaram has disclosed that the Annual Hamper Tournament is set for December 17th. This

Mr. Jiaram

tournament, which started four years ago, was the personal initiative of the Association’s President which is now formalised by the Association.
The game would be played in the compound of the National Gymnasium.
Registration starts at 10.00am, while the tournament begins at 10.30am sharp. Registration fee is $500 per player.
This year the tournament would be contested on the sixty four square boards, and players are asked to take note of the change in format since previously the 100 square format was used. The game would be played on a six round Swiss System.
Five hampers would be up for grabs which would go to the top five finishers.
Draught players countrywide are invited to participate.

