Motorcyclist, pedal cyclist killed as…Two Fort Wellington cops involved in separate fatal accidents

A 29-year-old father of three and a pedal cyclist were killed following separate accidents Saturday and yesterday involving vehicles being driven by police ranks stationed at Fort Wellington, Berbice.

Gavin Crandon of New Amsterdam, Berbice, perished shortly after 01:30 hrs yesterday, when the motorcycle he was riding slammed into a policeman’s car at Main Road, New Amsterdam. Hubert Williamson, 15, of New Amsterdam , who was a pillion rider, was also injured and has been admitted to the hospital

A police release indicated that the victims were travelling at a fast rate when the accident occurred.

“The bike was coming at a fast rate with the rider and a passenger and a car was turning through Lad Lane, New Amsterdam when the bike slammed into the car. The rider pelted fifteen feet away and the passenger on the bike pitched further away,” an eyewitness said.

Both Crandon and Williamson were reportedly not wearing helmets.

Information gathered by this publication states that approximately 01:30 hours, Sunday morning, motor car PSS 1890 was proceeding in the eastern direction and had stopped to make a turn when motorcycle CJ 735, heading in the opposite direction at a fast rate, slammed into the car.

Crandon and Williamson were flung several feet away from the point of impact. They were subsequently rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where Crandon succumbed about an hour later.

Williamson was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Meanwhile an off-duty police constable is under close arrest following a fatal accident which occurred about 18:50 hours on Saturday on the Rosignol Public Road, West Coast Berbice that resulted in the death of a pedal cyclist.

Dead is Daymon Barran, a minibus driver of Lot 103 William Street, Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice.

Kaieteur News understands that a police constable from the Fort Wellington Police Station was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway in motor car PWW 5999 allegedly at a fast rate and crashed into the rear of the cycle.

A senior police source disclosed that the rank told investigators that he swerved from an approaching minibus and struck the pedal cyclist.

As a result of the impact, the cyclist identified as Daymon Barran, 43, fell onto the roadway.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital by the same constable, and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. He succumbed about 06:45 hours yesterday.

The policeman who was driving his personal vehicle was tested but found no alcohol in his breath.

The body is presently at the GPHC Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.