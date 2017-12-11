MOPH /Smalta 2017 girls’ Pee wee football…Angela’s and South Ruimveldt to contest final

St. Angela’s Primary have a fantastic opportunity to make it two championship titles in two years when they face South Ruimveldt primary school in the final of the 2017 Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), Smalta Girls under-12 football tournament.

On Saturday last at Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, the quarterfinals and semifinals were contested where the defending champions St. Angela’s and South Ruimveldt came out as the girls’ top Pee wee teams after the six matches were played.

St. Angela’s breezed past St. Pius 4-1 in their semifinal match, majorly thanks to Nakasi Jules that fired in all four of St. Angela’s goals. The lass got on the scoresheet in the 3rd, 19th, 28th and 30th minutes to ensure her team’s run to the final. Kesia Wilson was the lone scorer for the battered losers, St. Pius.

Meanwhile, South Ruimveldt proved that West (Ruimveldt) were not the best after needling them in the second semifinal. Fayon Harvey was the hero, with her clinical finish in the 26th minute of the match, that ultimately ascended her team in the final.

Earlier in the day, North Georgetown and South Ruimveldt’s 1-1 drawn quarterfinal match after full and extra time, had to be decided by sudden death penalties, which North won. Jadea Maisin scored for North in the 26th minute to equalise after Kaci Pollard had fired South ahead in the 24th minute.

St Pius that lost their semifinal, had beaten F.E Pollard 2-1 earlier in quarterfinal action, thanks to Kerry Boyce (5th) and Kezra Wilson (30th), while Tallia Wharton was F.E Pollard’s scorer.

West Ruimveldt registered a 3-0 win over Redeemer in their quarterfinal match. Akila Smith, Celica Williams and Ashayla Pedro scored for the winners.

St Angela’s were in thumping form on Saturday and had took the momentum for their semifinal after broad-siding Tucville 5-0 in their quarterfinal match. Jules who scored four in the quarterfinal slotted home two goals in this match with one each from Patricia Rollox, Akeela McKenzie and Shikaria Lupe to complete the rout.

The final and third place playoff between the losing semifinalists will be played this Saturday at the MOE Ground on CARIFESTA Avenue.