LGC/FGN UK donate nets for local cricket clubs

Latest update December 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
London Guyanese Cricketers (LGC) and the Federation of Guyanese Nationals (FGN) UK have presented a number of cricket practice nets to several clubs in Guyana.
The presentation took place recently at Enmore Cricket Club ground where clubs on the East Coast of Demerara, Good Success of Wakenaam and Chesney in Berbice received their nets which will be used to facilitate practice sessions.
Anil Persaud of Enmore expressed gratitude to the London based organizations and said the nets will be of tremendous benefit to the clubs since both senior and junior players’ practice simultaneously. He added that nets will help to ensure the safety of players especially the younger ones who are usually involve in coaching sessions around the boundary area. Persaud urged the clubs to make full use of the nets.
Dec 11, 2017But leaders Jaguars still unbeaten By Sean Devers When Guyana Jaguars began the action packed final day on 104-4 with 61 required for their fifth victory for the season and with Vishaul Singh, one of...
Dec 11, 2017
Dec 11, 2017
Dec 11, 2017
Dec 11, 2017
Dec 11, 2017
“A luta continua” means “the struggle continues.” I got to know the slogan when I was one of those youths who looked... more
Why would the government hide, from the public, that there was a ‘signing bonus’ with Exxon Mobil? Why was it necessary... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Council of the European Union (CEU) published its much anticipated ‘List of non-cooperative... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]