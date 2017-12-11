Latest update December 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

LGC/FGN UK donate nets for local cricket clubs

Dec 11, 2017

London Guyanese Cricketers (LGC) and the Federation of Guyanese Nationals (FGN) UK have presented a number of cricket practice nets to several clubs in Guyana.

Anil Persaud (2nd from right) and representatives of various clubs display the nets.

The presentation took place recently at Enmore Cricket Club ground where clubs on the East Coast of Demerara, Good Success of Wakenaam and Chesney in Berbice received their nets which will be used to facilitate practice sessions.
Anil Persaud of Enmore expressed gratitude to the London based organizations and said the nets will be of tremendous benefit to the clubs since both senior and junior players’ practice simultaneously. He added that nets will help to ensure the safety of players especially the younger ones who are usually involve in coaching sessions around the boundary area. Persaud urged the clubs to make full use of the nets.

