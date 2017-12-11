Is more than US$18 million share out as bonus

Dem Ministers quiet. Since dem get ketch dem so shame dem ain’t even come out dem house this weekend. Fuh months dem reporters was asking dem about de signing bonus and fuh months dem seh dem ain’t know wha de reporters talking bout. One man seh de whole talk about bonus was a figment of de imagination.

De news come out and all of dem shame. Now another question popping up because dem boys believe is more than de US$18 million. Dem know that Exxon got a way of giving out money under de table to get dem own way in countries like Guyana.

Dem boys remember how dem give a president nuff money, so much that he son coulda buy high end cars and a fancy house in California. De set in Guyana would never seh no to money, especially since dem see wha Jagdeo do wid de treasury. Dem boys know that dem Ministers can’t do that because people watching.

But Exxon know how to pass money under de table; that is why dem boys believe is more than de US$18 million. Is not de first time government people lie bout money. Jagdeo never answer de question bout wheh he get he money from.

Ole people always seh when mouth open story jump out. Some odda old people does seh that when poe bore is nuff spill.

Dem same people also know when thieves and whores fall out nutten don’t hide. Everybody gun know wheh de rest of de money that Exxon pay deh and who get.

Talk half and wait fuh de fall out.