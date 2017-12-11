Guyana-born ‘Prince Ally’ launches second Xmas album

By: Davina Ramdass

The proud, multi-award winning Guyanese, Ahamad Ally, who is better known as Prince Ally is back home in Guyana to release his 18th album, his second Christmas album.

The album features 18 Christmas classics that compile the vocals of more than four artistes, all of whom are Guyanese that migrated to Canada, like himself, or from other Caribbean islands.

Branded as Christmas Dance Mix, the album gives to its listeners a musical mix with reggae, soca and dancehall. It was produced in Canada by the production entity, Ally Talented International Production that is managed by the Guyanese in Canada.

Ally said he is proud to have songs like Joy To The World, Old Toy Train and a few others on the tape.

The songs, he said, presently are not accompanied by a video. However, he is looking into the direction of having videos recorded to have it sold as a DVD as well.

He said he began to work on the album with his colleagues back in 2015, who were indeed excited to work with each other. The musical mix was finally completed in late October and will officially hit stores tomorrow, following the signing of CD’s today, in the Mahagony Hotel, Corriverton.

Ally told Kaieteur News that he left the shores of Guyana back in 1985 for Canada, only to chase his dream of becoming a musical star.

In pursuit of this dream, Ally said he was able to release his first single in Canada, five years after he left Guyana.

The vocalist noted that he is an enthusiast for inspirational music that will motivate young people and not promote violence.

This is he said, caused him to not become too involved in Chutney music, since it was a bit too ‘lawless’ for him.

Ally said he produces reggae, soul, blues, jazz and even gospel music, since he is not restricted to a specific type of music.

He said he is very passionate about what he does. In establishing this point, the singer said he not only produces music as part of his profession, but also as his hobby.

In addition to his production studio, Ally also owns ‘Island Music’ in Toronto, Canada, his very own music shop.

According to him, managing the business gives him a feeling of home through the Caribbean rhythms. He said the shop vends Caribbean Music and just in case it does not have what a customer might need they can place an order for the item.

In exercising his talent, Ally noted that he has performed both internationally and locally. He said, just two weeks ago, he was a surprise guest at a prominent hotel in Guyana.

In the past, he also made appearances in the United States, Canada and England.

The Guyanese has made a name for himself overtime, through his many awards he received, both internationally and locally.

In 1990, the singer claimed the Canadian Music Awards. Once again, he was nominated for the Juno Awards in 1995 and 1997.

He walked away also with the Chutney Music Awards in 1999, as well as the Music of the Year – Soul Train Awards in 2005.

Ally was given a special award from the late Mr. Habeeb Khan in Canada, as he recognised the international artistes.

Even as he launches this new album, Ally said he is planning to launch yet another in February, 2018, which will feature a song titled ‘Prescription Drugs’.

Although he sought not to mention much about the new album, he said that it will also feature a Valentine’s special.

To support the talent of Prince Ally, interested persons are free to pick up a copy of the mix tape at Matt’s Record Bar or contact him on his email address at ‘guyan[email protected]’.

He can also be contacted on 682-8195 or 692-0923.