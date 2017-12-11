Deputy Mayor wins GCC Election

On Monday last saw the re-election of Lionel Jaikaran as President of the Georgetown Cricket Club. The voter turnout, in triple figures, was the largest in recent years and Mr. Jaikaran won by a significant majority over his challenger Mr. Graeme Alli to recapture the Presidency of the oldest cricket club in the region.

In his Presidential remarks, Mr. Jaikaran reported, as promised at the Club’s last Annual General Meeting, the installation of floodlights around the ground – a major achievement for the Club this year. This installation, to be completed by the end of 2017, will enable the Club to utilize the ground for extended hours in 2018. Next year will also see the Club maximizing vacant areas on the premises to expand the list of sport and recreational activities available to include table tennis, a revival of lawn tennis and squash.

Speaking of the challenges that confronted the Club since 2006 to generate revenue and keep both the Club and cricket alive and vibrant after the loss of international cricket at Bourda, Mr. Jaikaran said, “I’m not asking you to support this committee without valid reasons. I have outlined our journey from the time we took leadership of this Club to this day. ……. Today we are turning the corner. ……… Bear with me. As you cast your vote this evening, I humbly ask you to let your conscience be your guide.”

Those elected to serve on the 2018 Executive were Mr. Ramsay Alli, Vice President, Ms. Sadie Amin, Secretary, Mr. Timothy Tucker, Treasurer, Mr. Jameel Baksh, Club Captain, Mr. Philip Fernandes, Mr. Satanand Gopie and Ms. Tiffany Solomon, Committee Members.

In a post-election comment Mr. Jaikaran described his team as strong, united and prepared to advance the interests of the Club and consolidate on the gains and successes achieved thus far.