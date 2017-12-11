Latest update December 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Barrels of foul-smelling substance dumped near Meadow Bank

Residents of Meadow Bank, Georgetown say they caught some men red handed dumping a foul- smelling substance in front of the southern entrance to Banks DIH Limited yesterday afternoon.
According to the residents, the men transported two barrels containing the substance along the roadside. A portion of the substance gradually made its way into this canal.

