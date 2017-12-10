Softball action set for Ogle on December 17

Latest update December 10th, 2017 12:55 AM

The Ogle Community Centre ground, East Coast Demerara will be the venue for exciting softball action when the East Coast appreciation day celebration committee hosts a softball cricket competition on December 17.
The committee is inviting all open and over-40 teams to participate; open teams are asked to be at the venue for registration at least one hour prior to the start of play by 11:00hrs while over 40 teams are asked to register at 13:30hrs.
The semifinal and the final of both categories will be played under lights. Additionally there will be a female exhibition game and dominoes competition. A total of $500,000 in cash is up for grabs as well as trophies.
The day’s event is being sponsored by Modern Craft, ENetworks, Trophy Stall, Star Party Rentals, Jaguar Lager Beer, Jase Palace, Yamo AC Repairs, BM Soat, Choke Gas Station, Savin’s Auto Electrical, Bucky Collision Repairs, Builders Lumber Yard, Bacchus Drugs Store and Auto Electrical and Mechanic Shop.
For dominos competitive teams can contact Mr. Grittin on Tel# 697-2929, softball open category contact Trevor Wharton Tel # 673-4378 and the over 40 category team can get in contact with Seeraj Bhimsain on Tel #647-2840.

