Road to Mecca IV…Top seeds Royals and Colts win on Friday night

By Calvin Chapman

The defending champions Bounty Colts of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) won their second match of the 2017 National Club Basketball Championships, Road to Mecca IV, on Friday evening

at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) when they eased past Amelia Ward Jets of Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) 65-50 in a very ordinary encounter.

Colts’ Stanton Rose netted a game high 19 points, while Shane Webster, who is arguably the best center in Guyana, contributed an invaluable double-double performance (14 points & a game leading 15 rebounds). For Linden’s Jets, Adrian Webster led the losers with a double-double; 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Stanton Rose, at the age of 17 years was the MVP of the competition last year and after the win, the young man who was on a training stint in Trinidad &Tobago for the past two months, noted that he is back to stamp his authority on the competition for Bounty Colts. “I feel good about my overall fitness and performance tonight. Last year I was the MVP of the Championships and I’m here again to help my team defend our title and reaffirm my talent”, explained the 18-year-old Rose who hails from Kwakwani.

The second and final game on Friday night was an all LABA affair between that association’s champions and Mecca III losing finalists, Victory Valley Royals and Retrieve Raiders. Royals defeated Raiders 67-58 to move atop their group with a perfect three wins from three games played. Royals’ Harrold Adams top scored for his team for the third consecutive match, while Orlan Glasgow assisted with 13 points.

Raiders’ Neil Marks sunk a game high 21 points but his team ultimately succumbed to a nine-point defeat.

Three matches will be played this evening at CASH beginning at 17:00hrs with unbeaten Pacesetters coming against Kobras, then Dyna’s Ravens will clash with Half Mile Bulls at 19:00hrs and the feature match of the night will be between Retrieve Raiders and Plaisance Guardians at 21:00hrs.