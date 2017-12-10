Region Six farmers answer the call for diversification

experimenting with beets, carrots, onions and purple cabbage

Farmers in Region Six have finally answered the call for diversification by the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI). They are preparing to harvest onions, purple cabbage, carrots and beetroot (beets) in time for the festive season.

NAREI and representatives from Promotion of Regional Opportunities for Produce through Enterprises and Linkages (PROPEL) have been working with the farmers in Region Six over the past couple months with new crops.

The farmers received both technical advice and planting materials to aid in their farming activities by both agencies.

Early this week, NAREI’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Oudho Homenauth, visited a few farmers in the region to check on their crops and provide further advice for better crop management.

These farmers would have introduced carrots, onions, beets and purple cabbages to their farm in addition to traditional crops.

John Winter has a love for exotic crops. When he was informed about onions early this year, he jumped at the opportunity. In April, he took part in PROPEL’s first onion trial in the region and while his first experience with the crop was not so great, he managed to harvest 40 pounds.

“The first time, the onions didn’t do so great but I got 40 pounds and they were good. This time I am using my experience from the last time to have better onions,” the farmer said.

He planted over 1000 seeds and is preparing to harvest in a few weeks.

Winter has also invested in carrots and beets. “These crops are coming good.” NAREI has been working with the farmer in best practice approaches.

Another farmer, Tenogney Rambarose, said she has been into farming for years. It is her second time planting onions and first time trying carrots. “The first time I planted onions, I got 18 pounds and I shared it within my family.”

She said she decided to try carrots after her sister brought some seeds from St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I planted the carrots and they are growing good,” Rambarose said. Her carrots are ready to be harvested. She has also experimented with purple cabbage.

Seedlings for the purple cabbage were given to the farmers to try. Jacob Teiscire said since he planted the crop, none has died. In fact, he is excited to harvest it.

Dr. Homenauth said his agency has been promoting diversification in all the regions over the years and Region Six has come on board.

“The commodities that we are seeing are those we are promoting and there are markets for these crops.”

The CEO said for the crops that were introduced, the necessary technology is available in terms of production and a number of farmers are taking advantage. “What we have been talking, the farmers are catching on.”