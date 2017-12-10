Puran Bros. staffer robbed at gunpoint

– suspect held, car impounded

Police have impounded a car and detained a suspect following a heist that was carried out last Wednesday on two Puran Brothers employees who were relieved of money and cheques while heading to a bank.

According to reports, the two employees were driving in the vicinity of Bella Dam, Poudroyen, West Bank Demerara around 10.00 hours, when a car blocked their path.

Two men exited, held the driver and his colleague at gunpoint, and relieved them of an undisclosed sum of money and cheques. The robbers then escaped.

“We interviewed a number of staff members and made an arrest and impounded a car which fitted the description (of the one the robbers used),” a senior official said yesterday.

The suspect is in his thirties and is from La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

Meanwhile, police in ‘G’ Division are investigating a similar robbery which occurred at Goed Fortuin, West Coast Demerara.

The two victims were driving a Canter truck in the vicinity of Cuthbert Street, Goed Fortuin, around 04.30 hrs yesterday when a car blocked their path. Three men who were armed with cutlasses and a gun then exited, relieved the occupants of $200,000 and the keys for the Canter truck, then escaped.

No arrests have been made.