PM amused by 12 PPP protestors following him around with recycled placards

Registering a call for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to wake up and realise that they are in opposition, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has said that the politics of division has failed against the Government.

The Prime Minister called the PPP/C ‘cut and run’ for walking out during his contribution to the debate in the National Assembly on Friday.

He stated that boycotts, non-cooperation, civil disorder and withdrawal will not work in a multiethnic country such as Guyana.

He said that during the debates, the PPP sought to sow seeds of division because that party cannot create tangible matters on which to mount a viable opposition campaign that will get a ground flow of people coming out in rebellion against the Government.

The Prime Minister took note of the promise of non-cooperation promised by Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, following the unilateral appointment of Justice James Patterson (ret’d) as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission in October.

He said, “The non-cooperation and civil disorder was intended to (start a rebellion), but it is failing. All they have following me around the country are 12 placard bearers.

“They are recycling the same old placards, recycling the same old bad spelling because their mission is to follow Nagamootoo and sing the song Naga Naga Naga; and they practising the politics of D-E-V-I-D-E,” the Prime Minister stated.

His comments were in reference to the misspelt ‘divide’ on the placard held by Jagdeo at a National Assembly sitting last month.

He said that the PPP/C must fight for its constituents, some of which, especially youth, are benefiting from Government programmes that provide buses, boats, bicycles, footwear, breakfast and books.

According to the Prime Minister, when the coalition presented the first budget in 2015, the PPP/C cut and run on the grounds that it was not consulted.

He said that in the 2018 budget, the PPP/C was invited, but opted not be involved, eventually tabling a motion in a military manner as its contribution to the budget.

“They believe that they’re the only opposition in the world who has the right to run the Government from the benches of the opposition. An opposition masquerading as Government and they want to present this Government with its budget. Really?

“You can see this obsession over the loss of power,” Nagamootoo stated.

He stated that it was the PPP/C that placed itself in opposition, resulting in the historic victory for the coalition. The Prime Minister declared that no one party can aim to form Government again.

“Since then they have been caught in a time warp; they are caught in a bubble. They didn’t know how they get there and so like Alice in Wonderland, they walk around wondering, ‘Where am I?

“Like Rip Van Winkle they must wake up one day and acknowledge the fact that they had placed themselves in the opposition with very little help from this side,” the Prime Minister stated.

He recommended to the PPP/C that in making suggestions on budgetary allocations they should to enter a process of bipartisan cooperation and dialogue.