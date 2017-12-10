National Trust observes 45th Anniversary with Award Ceremony

A group of distinguished individuals was on Wednesday evening awarded for their commitment to preserving the nation’s heritage by representatives of the National Trust of Guyana.

The National Trust observed its 45th anniversary with a dinner and award ceremony held at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

The awardees included George Simon, Gary Serroa, Edward Gonsalves, Harry Ramsaroop (Posthumous) Mohamed Akeel, Doreen de Caires, Ivor Thom, Hand in Hand Group of Companies, the Guyana and Trinidad Mutual Fire Insurance Company, the Canadian High Commission, and the Anglican Diocese of Guyana.

Each awardee was presented with a handcrafted plaque as a token of appreciation for their sterling contributions to the heritage sector.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Trust, Nirvana Persaud, emphasised the importance of observing and preserving the nation’s heritage sites and structures.

She noted further that “in keeping with our mandate and having reached a significant milestone as the premier heritage organisation functioning under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Cohesion, we thought it fitting to honour the work of the agency undertaken by the Board and staff with support from you our valued stakeholders”.

“We also acknowledge the efforts of those who have in one way or another contributed to the heritage preservation sector over the years by presenting heritage awards in recognition of their efforts and commitment.”

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton, also stressed the importance of preserving Guyana‘s rich heritage.

The National Trust was established following the passage of the National Trust Act on July 24, 1972. The Act, which makes provision for the preservation of monuments, sites, places and objects of historic interest or national importance, was passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Arthur Chung on September 21, 1972.

This Act defines monuments as any building, structure, object or other work of man or of nature whether above or below the surface of the land or the floor of the sea within the territorial waters of Guyana and any site, cave or excavation. It also speaks to national monuments and their preservation.

The goal of the organisation is to conserve, preserve and promote the nation’s patrimony so that the present and future generations will access and enjoy the richness of Guyana’s heritage.

The Trust, as such, has worked assiduously over the years to explore, investigate, maintain, preserve and promote much of these tangible heritage resources throughout Guyana from pre-historic, to colonial and post-colonial periods all contributing to our rich built legacy.