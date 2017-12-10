Latest update December 10th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

National Draughts Association Hamper Tournament Set for December 17th

Dec 10, 2017 Sports 0

President of the National Draughts Association Mr. Jiaram has disclosed that the Annual Hamper

Mr. Jiaram

Tournament is set for December 17th. This tournament, which started four years ago, was the personal initiative of the Association’s President which is now formalised by the Association.
The game would be played in the compound of the National Gymnasium.
Registration starts at 10.00am, while the tournament begins at 10.30am sharp. Registration fee is $500 per player.
This year the tournament would be contested on the sixty four square boards, and players are asked to take note of the change in format since previously the 100 square format was used. The game would be played on a six round Swiss System.
Five hampers would be up for grabs which would go to the top five finishers.
Draught players countrywide are invited to participate.

More in this category

Sports

National Draughts Association Hamper Tournament Set for December 17th

National Draughts Association Hamper Tournament Set for December 17th

Dec 10, 2017

President of the National Draughts Association Mr. Jiaram has disclosed that the Annual Hamper Tournament is set for December 17th. This tournament, which started four years ago, was the personal...
Read More
Chase Academy supports former students

Chase Academy supports former students

Dec 10, 2017

All set for Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) Guyana Police Force 25-miler

All set for Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) Guyana...

Dec 10, 2017

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day Championships…Smith fall for 95 as Jaguars scent another win

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day...

Dec 10, 2017

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Agricola, Samatta Point/Kaneville & Diamond Upsetters join Grove in semis

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Agricola,...

Dec 10, 2017

Road to Mecca IV…Top seeds Royals and Colts win on Friday night

Road to Mecca IV…Top seeds Royals and Colts...

Dec 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]