National Draughts Association Hamper Tournament Set for December 17th

Latest update December 10th, 2017 12:55 AM
President of the National Draughts Association Mr. Jiaram has disclosed that the Annual Hamper
Tournament is set for December 17th. This tournament, which started four years ago, was the personal initiative of the Association’s President which is now formalised by the Association.
The game would be played in the compound of the National Gymnasium.
Registration starts at 10.00am, while the tournament begins at 10.30am sharp. Registration fee is $500 per player.
This year the tournament would be contested on the sixty four square boards, and players are asked to take note of the change in format since previously the 100 square format was used. The game would be played on a six round Swiss System.
Five hampers would be up for grabs which would go to the top five finishers.
Draught players countrywide are invited to participate.
Dec 10, 2017President of the National Draughts Association Mr. Jiaram has disclosed that the Annual Hamper Tournament is set for December 17th. This tournament, which started four years ago, was the personal...
Dec 10, 2017
Dec 10, 2017
Dec 10, 2017
Dec 10, 2017
Dec 10, 2017
In castigating the judicial system in Guyana for misadministration during the hearing of an appeal, Justice David Hayton... more
The litmus test of political correctness is transparency. Any action or agreement which has to be hidden, palpably... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Council of the European Union (CEU) published its much anticipated ‘List of non-cooperative... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]