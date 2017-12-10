Local company awarded for introducing new wood-carving technology

What would Michelangelo, Rodin, and Picasso have to say, if in their world such mastery in carving products could be similarly attained, not just by their gifted hands, but through precise computerised machinery?

The advancement of the digital age has forced Bulkan Timber Works Inc. (BTW) to once again raise the bar when it comes to adding value, and to be creative and in sync with this potential niche market. The company’s aggressive push to bond Guyana’s rich blessing of abundant forests to an innovative spirit that customises personal wood products has finally been realised.

If you have ever visited any tourist destination, you are bound to run into a little booth at the airport, or on the beach, where trinkets are in abundance. Ever spared a thought where they came from? Who made them? There are many pieces available in Guyana, but until now, the work to prepare them has been painstaking by a few.

According to Justin Bulkan and George Bulkan, two directors of Bulkan Timber Works Inc., they have invested in computer numerical control (CNC) machinery, accompanying software, and international training, required to produce customised carvings from Guyana’s timbers.

The carving applications include a wide cross-section of products, including but not limited to customised commercial signage, executive name plates, desk organisers, religious symbols, sports logos, plaques, and just about any other organisational promotional material, coasters, clocks, National Symbols, and lettering. Lot number plates as well.

In essence, the two officials insist, they are taking value adding of the forestry sector to a whole new level.

“This is the higher end of the value-added part of the forest sector that we have been pushing for as a country. Per BM (Board Measurement) it has so much more value than just supplying a piece of dimensioned lumber.”

In fact, George added, the idea has caught on so quickly in Guyana that a number of persons have started to take notice. The popular 704 Bar, for example, has already commissioned some carvings. So too has the Boardroom, at Giftland Mall.

Already, with business streaming in, the company has established, at its Yarrowkabra office, Precision Custom Carve (PCC), a subsidiary.

Last Friday evening, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) presented an award to the company: “In recognition of the company’s introduction of new technology, CNC, to produce customized carvings on local woods thereby significantly adding value.”

The added value to stone, clay, a bare tree is precisely what the aforementioned three great sculptors brought to the world in a finished product… by carving out something tangible, which brought life, imagery, and a story to what was cold and empty. Thus, value was added to a blank canvas; a marble block; a piece of wood. It lends itself aesthetically to strength and durability, the company officials explained last week.

“A piece of oneself can be embossed, emblazed, or enshrined in a personalized carving made out of our kiln-dried wood. The selection of woods offered is primarily our tropical hardwoods… Purpleheart, Darina, Locust, et cetera. And unlike the priceless works of the above named artists, PCC’s pieces of art are affordable to all, both here and abroad,” Justin explained.

“With the computer-controlled functions, you simply set up the design that you want carved, insert the material of your choice and the machine goes to work with accuracy and precision, bringing your creative masterpieces to life,” George disclosed.

Of course, the officials are not just looking at the Guyana market. With a niche overseas market, the company has noted there is a big potential for cigar boxes.

“These things – door plates, religious signs, promotional materials, are all things we have the capacity to do. The limit is the imagination for the customer,” Justin added.

Bulkan Timber Works Inc. is already well known in Guyana. The company can, more or less, produce and supply any single wooden component of a house – whether kiln-dried flooring; decking; or lumber used for walls, ceiling, rafters, etc.

The company, especially known for its kiln-drying facilities at what was the former Glass Factory at Yarrowkabra, on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, has also made a name for itself in the production of high-end wooden windows, doors, mouldings, and a variety of other products.

“I want to stress that we don’t believe in exporting our raw materials, our logs. We have always been involved in value-adding, as this is what our Government and regulators have been encouraging,” Justin stressed.

The company has been walking the talk too. Its sister company, Superior Shingles & Wood Products, Inc. (SSWP), is involved in the production of wallaba shingles, which are in high demand, and growing in popularity. Their main markets are to the United States and to the Maldives, and including, of course, to a number of CARICOM countries.

With Guyana pushing for less exportation of raw products and more value-adding, these companies have been aggressively pushing to make that happen.

The company can be contacted at [email protected], or through its Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/PrecisionCustomCarve.