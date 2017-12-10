FoodMaxx: Guyana’s supermarket opens today

By Feona Morrison

At a time when local businesses are reducing their workforce, the Giftland group will be opening, today, one of Guyana’s largest supermarkets, FoodMaxx on the ground floor of the Giftland Mall, Pattensen, Greater Georgetown.

Apart from providing employment opportunities for Guyanese, the 50,000 square feet supermarket which costs over $1B is expected to complete the Giftland Mall which opened its doors in July 2015.

Chairman of the Giftland Group, Mr. Roy Beepat promises that citizens can expect a wide array of supermarket products at the lowest and most competitive prices from the new establishment.

FoodMaxx has branded itself as ‘The Fresh Food Specialists.’

According to Mr. Beepat the supermarket will offer a wide range of local fruits and vegetable which are properly prepared; the widest selection of bakery items including French and Italian breads and pastries and the widest selection of wholesale drinks, wines and spirits.

He added that FoodMaxx will offer fresh fish and locally produced meats and also a wide selection of smoked/pickled meat and fish.

Apart from these, FoodMaxx will also offer fully prepared Guyanese meals like cook-up-rice and metemgee among others.

The Chairman said that the supermarket has a major emphasis on locally produced products and has partnered with local companies such as BANKS DIH, DDL, BEEPATS, Massy Stores, various fisheries as well as small and large scale farmers.

The supermarket has also collaborated with major international companies.

As it relates to staffing, Mr. Beepat explained that the supermarket will commence with a staff of 140 and grow to 300. He said, “But with farmers, fisheries and breeders well over 1000 jobs will be supported.”

The earlier opening of FoodMaxx, according to Mr. Beepat, was delayed as a result of its management team not being in Guyana having experienced difficulties in acquiring work visas.

He said that the addition of the supermarket now completes the Giftland Mall since “Citizens can get 95% of the items on their shopping list at the Giftland Mall.”

When quizzed about possible competition from Massy Stores, Mr. Beepat stressed that he sees no competition since the two supermarkets are in different areas.

Nevertheless, he added that the supermarket will have a soft opening today at 18:30hrs.

FoodMaxx will open every day of the year except for Christmas and Good Friday to cater for the needs of the public. It will open from 09:00hrs from Monday to Sunday and close weekdays at 21:00hrs.

On weekends and holidays it will close at 21:30hrs.

Customers can expect the most unique shopping experience in the well air conditioned facility which has spacious isles. They can also look forward to spacious and secured parking and the friendliest and most courteous customer service in Guyana.

Kaieteur News was afforded a tour of the spanking new facility.

In June, the Giftland Group started its recruitment drive which saw scores of persons seeking employment at FoodMaxx supermarket.