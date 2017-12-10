Latest update December 10th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Agricola, Samatta Point/Kaneville & Diamond Upsetters join Grove in semis

Dec 10, 2017 Sports 0

Defending champions Agricola Red Triangle, Diamond Upsetters and Samatta Point/Kaneville have now joined Grove Hi Tech as the semi finalists in the second annual Ralph Green sponsored East Bank Football Association Under-11 League following the final round-robin matches yesterday at the Grove Playfield.

Agricola Red Triangle and Diamond United goals scorers Jonathan Andries and Ronaldo Adams battling for possession in midfield yesterday.

Agricola, stormed to a come from behind 2-1 win over Diamond United, while also gathering full points from Friendship which did not show up for their clash. With the six points, Agricola ended the round-robin stage with 12 points from their 7-matches.
Diamond United took the lead through a Ronaldo Adams 8th minute goal and enjoyed the advantage until Agricola’s leading goal scorer, Jonathan Andries took matters into his own hands with back to back goals.
Andries drew his side level in the 13th minute and fired in the sealer one minute later much to the delight of his teammates and coaching staff. The winning goal sealed their final four place and a date with Diamond Upsetters which also ended on 12 points.
Diamond Upsetters, competing in their first competition under the EBFA umbrella also won via the walk over route from Friendship and then battled to an exciting 0-0 tie with Diamond United to bring an end to the round-robin stage of the competition.
The draw for the Upsetters was their third of the tournament adding to their three wins and only defeat which was by walk over to another debutant club, Samatta Point/Kaneville which also qualified for the semis and will face Grove Hi Tech in the first match on Saturday from 09:30hrs at the same venue.
Saturday’s matches will have much at stake with the respective winners set to meet in the final, while the losers will clash in the third and fourth place match.
The top four teams have already secured for themselves participatory medals, whilst the top five individual players will be rewarded with backpacks and trophies. These five individual players to be rewarded are the Highest Goal Scorer, Best Goalkeeper, Most Valuable Player, Most Disciplined Player and Most Promising Player.
Each player in the competition received branded tee shirt as well as the coaching staff of each team. Branded balls (EBFA logo) have also been used in each match, while a special match ball would be used in the final.

More in this category

Sports

National Draughts Association Hamper Tournament Set for December 17th

National Draughts Association Hamper Tournament Set for December 17th

Dec 10, 2017

President of the National Draughts Association Mr. Jiaram has disclosed that the Annual Hamper Tournament is set for December 17th. This tournament, which started four years ago, was the personal...
Read More
Chase Academy supports former students

Chase Academy supports former students

Dec 10, 2017

All set for Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) Guyana Police Force 25-miler

All set for Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) Guyana...

Dec 10, 2017

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day Championships…Smith fall for 95 as Jaguars scent another win

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day...

Dec 10, 2017

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Agricola, Samatta Point/Kaneville & Diamond Upsetters join Grove in semis

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Agricola,...

Dec 10, 2017

Road to Mecca IV…Top seeds Royals and Colts win on Friday night

Road to Mecca IV…Top seeds Royals and Colts...

Dec 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]