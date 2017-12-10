EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Agricola, Samatta Point/Kaneville & Diamond Upsetters join Grove in semis

Defending champions Agricola Red Triangle, Diamond Upsetters and Samatta Point/Kaneville have now joined Grove Hi Tech as the semi finalists in the second annual Ralph Green sponsored East Bank Football Association Under-11 League following the final round-robin matches yesterday at the Grove Playfield.

Agricola, stormed to a come from behind 2-1 win over Diamond United, while also gathering full points from Friendship which did not show up for their clash. With the six points, Agricola ended the round-robin stage with 12 points from their 7-matches.

Diamond United took the lead through a Ronaldo Adams 8th minute goal and enjoyed the advantage until Agricola’s leading goal scorer, Jonathan Andries took matters into his own hands with back to back goals.

Andries drew his side level in the 13th minute and fired in the sealer one minute later much to the delight of his teammates and coaching staff. The winning goal sealed their final four place and a date with Diamond Upsetters which also ended on 12 points.

Diamond Upsetters, competing in their first competition under the EBFA umbrella also won via the walk over route from Friendship and then battled to an exciting 0-0 tie with Diamond United to bring an end to the round-robin stage of the competition.

The draw for the Upsetters was their third of the tournament adding to their three wins and only defeat which was by walk over to another debutant club, Samatta Point/Kaneville which also qualified for the semis and will face Grove Hi Tech in the first match on Saturday from 09:30hrs at the same venue.

Saturday’s matches will have much at stake with the respective winners set to meet in the final, while the losers will clash in the third and fourth place match.

The top four teams have already secured for themselves participatory medals, whilst the top five individual players will be rewarded with backpacks and trophies. These five individual players to be rewarded are the Highest Goal Scorer, Best Goalkeeper, Most Valuable Player, Most Disciplined Player and Most Promising Player.

Each player in the competition received branded tee shirt as well as the coaching staff of each team. Branded balls (EBFA logo) have also been used in each match, while a special match ball would be used in the final.