De oily crooks try a thing and get ketch

Dec 10, 2017 Dem Boys Seh

De lure of cash is de most difficult thing to resist. People will do anything fuh it. Both man and woman, does sell dem body. When dem man and woman do it, people does call it prostitution.
Some people believe that is only dem low class people does do prostitution but if dem really look around dem would see some big shot prostitutes. Jagdeo did lead plenty of dem and now it look like Soulja Bai tek over. But there is a difference. Dem boys want to believe he is not a prostitute.
Exxon seh he giving some cash. De word cash barely come out he mouth than some of Soulja Bai crew line up fuh collect. That is when de whispering start. And that is when dem start to look at one another because dem believe that somebody gun get more than de other. And when de money share out dem grab it and hide like a whore. Dem ain’t even seh a word about it.
Dem boys did suspect and dem ask bout de money but from Joe to Trotty to Jordanite, all of dem pretend like if dem don’t know which money people talking bout. In fact, dem deny any money pass. Old people seh whatever do in de dark does come to light. De money that dem tek come to light and now dem shame. In Guyana prostitution is a crime suh nuff people want fuh see dem to go to jail.
Dem seh de US$18M wha Exxon give dem is a bonus. Everybody know a bonus is an incentive that does come after profit, not before.
So how this can be bonus? Who believes that crap?? This got to be a kickback and is de start of more kickbacks to come. This is de way Exxon operate in every country dem been to.
Remember how dem bribe all the govt officials around the world?
Talk half and look how Guyana get another set of crooks like Jagdeo.

