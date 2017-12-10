CWI Digicel Regional 4-day Championships…Smith fall for 95 as Jaguars scent another win

Despite late afternoon fight-back from Volcanoes

By Sean Devers

A masterful 95 from the experienced Devon Smith failed to prevent the Guyana Jaguars from being 61 runs away from their fifth victory of the season when the penultimate day of their sixth round of their CWI Digicel Regional four-day Championship game against the Windwards Volcanoes came to an end at Providence yesterday.

Smith reached the boundary seven times from 185 balls before falling five runs away from his 27th regional century and fourth for the season and shared in a fighting 70-run stand with his 26-year-old nephew Dennis Smith who contributed 28 with five fours from 73 balls.

Smith reached 612 runs from six matches but only Shane Shillingford, who made 26 from 64 balls with three fours reached double figures yesterday for the last placed team.

Jaguars, set 165 were 104-4 with Vishaul Singh the only Guyanese with over 400 runs, unbeaten on 48. With him was Anthony Bramble on 10.

The Volcanoes resumed on 127-6 with a lead of 50 and Devon and Dennis Smith started with plenty of positivity and added 70 for the seventh wicket.

The 36-year-old Devon Smith, who began the day on 49, stroked Permaul gloriously through cover for four to post his 56th half-century at this level, while Dennis offered excellent support as former Windwards Islands under-19 opener played some lovely drives.

Devon Smith reached his 56th fifty but with the score on 196 the younger Smith was trapped LBW by Permaul.

After Dennis Smith departed at 196-7, LBW to Veerasammy Permaul, Smith played forward to a well flighted delivery and was comprehensively bowled by Gudakesh Motie to leave the Volcanoes 206-8.

Delorn Johnson, was looking good in his 30-run stand with Shillingford before he threw his wicket away with a reckless shot off the first ball of a new spell from Kemo Paul and was taken at mid-off before Shillingford was stupendously taken by a diving Paul off Keon Joseph to end the Volcanoes’ resistance.

Joseph (2-29), Sherfane Rutherford (2-19), Motie (2-46), Paul (2-55) and Permaul (2-78) took the wickets for the Jaguars, who began their run chase in horrendous fashion; losing Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a duck, LBW without a run on the board.

Leon Johnson (12) was bowled by his unrelated namesake Delorn Johnson at 28-2, while Hemraj, who got going with delightful square-cut off Sherman Lewis and flicked him for another boundary off the next ball. But just after the 50 was posted Hemraj (19) was trapped in front by Kyle Mayers.

Shiv Chanderpaul, dropped off his own bowling by Shillingford on eight and Vishaul Singh, put down twice, took the score to 88 before Chanderpaul (11) was taken at slip off Shillingford. But Singh and Bramble saw their team to the close.

Today is the final day and play is scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs.

Scores: VOLCANOES 117 (Tyrone Theophile 33, Dennis Smith 20; Veerasammy Permaul 5-40, Gudakesh Motie 2-11, Sherfane Rutherford 2-27) & 241 (Devon Smith 95, Dennis Smith 28, Shane Shillingford 26, Donwell Hector 20; Sherfane Rutherford 2-19, Keon Joseph 2-29, Gudakesh Motie 2-46).

JAGUARS 194 (Shivnarine Chanderpaul 59, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 36, Chandrapaul Hemraj 29, Veerasammy Permaul 22; Sherman Lewis 2-32) and 104 for four (Vishaul Singh 48 not out; Delorn Johnson 2-24).