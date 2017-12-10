Chase Academy supports former students

Latest update December 10th, 2017 12:55 AM
Nedd & Persaud among 5 Guyanese picked for U-19 World Cup
Owner of Chase Academy Henry Chase made a donation of cricketing items to left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd and batsman congratulatedJoshua Persaud yesterday at the Providence Stadium.
Both teenagers are former students of Educational Institution and among five Guyanese selected for the West Indies team that will play in next year’s Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.
Chase said he was inspired by the Motorcade send-off afforded to the lone St Lucian in the squad and was motivated do something to help his former Students who have made their family, School, Communities and the entire Nation proud.
Chase also congratulated Bhaskar Yadram, Renaldo Ail-Mohammed and Renaldo Perez, the other players from Guyana.
Dec 10, 2017President of the National Draughts Association Mr. Jiaram has disclosed that the Annual Hamper Tournament is set for December 17th. This tournament, which started four years ago, was the personal...
Dec 10, 2017
Dec 10, 2017
Dec 10, 2017
Dec 10, 2017
Dec 10, 2017
In castigating the judicial system in Guyana for misadministration during the hearing of an appeal, Justice David Hayton... more
The litmus test of political correctness is transparency. Any action or agreement which has to be hidden, palpably... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Council of the European Union (CEU) published its much anticipated ‘List of non-cooperative... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]