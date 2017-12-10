Latest update December 10th, 2017 12:55 AM

Chase Academy supports former students

Dec 10, 2017 Sports 0

Nedd & Persaud among 5 Guyanese picked for U-19 World Cup

Owner of Chase Academy Henry Chase made a donation of cricketing items to left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd and batsman congratulatedJoshua Persaud yesterday at the Providence Stadium.

Owner of Chase Academy Henry Chase is flanked by former students Joshua Persaud (left) and Ashmead Nedd who were selected for the Windies U-19 side for next year’s World Cup. (Sean Devers photo)

Both teenagers are former students of Educational Institution and among five Guyanese selected for the West Indies team that will play in next year’s Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.
Chase said he was inspired by the Motorcade send-off afforded to the lone St Lucian in the squad and was motivated do something to help his former Students who have made their family, School, Communities and the entire Nation proud.
Chase also congratulated Bhaskar Yadram, Renaldo Ail-Mohammed and Renaldo Perez, the other players from Guyana.

