Chase Academy supports former students

Nedd & Persaud among 5 Guyanese picked for U-19 World Cup

Owner of Chase Academy Henry Chase made a donation of cricketing items to left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd and batsman congratulatedJoshua Persaud yesterday at the Providence Stadium.

Both teenagers are former students of Educational Institution and among five Guyanese selected for the West Indies team that will play in next year’s Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Chase said he was inspired by the Motorcade send-off afforded to the lone St Lucian in the squad and was motivated do something to help his former Students who have made their family, School, Communities and the entire Nation proud.

Chase also congratulated Bhaskar Yadram, Renaldo Ail-Mohammed and Renaldo Perez, the other players from Guyana.