All set for Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) Guyana Police Force 25-miler

Preparations have been completed and all is set for the 25 miles cycle road on today in Berbice.
The event which is organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club in collaboration with B Division of the Guyana Police Force is for cyclists of the FACC and those unattached and young and upcoming riders in the Ancient County.
Most of the cyclists who dominated the recently concluded Schools Cycling Championship and helped District 6, Corentyne retain its title are expected to be in the mix. The race is expected to pedal off at 09:00hrs from the junction of Main and Alexander Street, proceed to the Rose Hall Town Arch before turning back to finish at its place of origin.
There are a number of incentives up for grabs including prizes for the first six finishers, the first veteran and female. There will also be incentives for BMX riders including the first three in the 9-12 Category and the first three among the 6-9 riders. The BMX riders will pedal from the junction of North Road (Berbice High School) to the finishing line.
The event will be coordinated by Coach Randolph Roberts and Second in Command of the Police B Division, Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper.
According to Roberts the race was planned for Road Safety Month, but was pushed back due to circumstances beyond control. Roberts also expressed his thanks and appreciation to Commander Lyndon Alves, Senior Superintendent Cooper and other senior ranks of the B Division and Guyana Police Force. (Samuel Whyte)
