Voir dire ongoing in Pegasus taxi driver murder trial

Justice Brassington Reynolds will on Monday rule in the voir dire (trial within a trial) in the trial of Lorenzo Forde who is accused of the December 28, 2013 murder of Pegasus Hotel taxi driver, Rudrinauth Jeeboo.

Forde, who was 17 years old at the time of the killing, has pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that between December 27 and 28, 2013 at South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he murdered Jeeboo.

The accused is being represented by Attorneys-at-law, Hughley Griffith and Rachael Bakker while the state is represented by Lisa Cave, Shawnette Austin and Tiffini Lyken.

Based on reports, on December 27, 2013, Jeeboo left his Lot 25 Delph Street, Campbellville, Georgetown home for work. His lifeless body was discovered the following day in a garbage pile at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Investigators who checked the cellular phone records of the deceased found that the phone, which was stolen, was still in use and it was traced to the accused, who was detained.

Jeeboo’s car was subsequently found on December 28, 2013 abandoned on a road in Tucville Terrace, Georgetown, with no number plates.

On November 27, a total of 19 coloured photographs were tendered and admitted into evidence.

The photographs were taken by former Woman Police Constable Delecia Browne, who testified to being on duty at the Brickdam Police Station on December 28, 2013. She recalled that she was later summoned to the crime scene where she met Police Corporals Dhanraj and Williams.

According to the witness, she was instructed to take photographic exposures of a male East Indian who was lying motionless on the southern side of Caneview Avenue.

On Wednesday, Anastasia Persaud, the niece of Jeeboo wept as she recalled her uncle going missing and then identifying his body at the Lyken Funeral Home.