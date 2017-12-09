Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal tourney continues tonight…-Bakewell partners with New Era to bring exciting promotion

The fourth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal tournament,

that will see one of the 26 teams competing walk away with $500,000 come this Boxing Night (December 26th), continues tonight at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court with five matches.

The highlights of last weekend’s play included Plantain All-stars who recorded the biggest victory over the two days when they made light work of East Side Jammers 10-1, led by four goals from Shane Wayne.

Silver Bullets defeated Plantain and Cheese 7-2, while NA Ballers were also involved in an identical nine-goal result when they downed Coomacka Mines 7-2 to move on to the next round.

Nutman All-Stars edged Trendsetters 4-3 in a seven-goal nail biter that was the most exciting match at the MSC hard court last Saturday night. Emmanuel Atkins scored twice, while Romain Adams and Jamal Costa scored one goal each to take the All-stars across the finish line. Meanwhile, Team Red line defeated Dream Team 6-0 and Swag defeated High Rollers 3-1.

More exciting news from the tournament is the announcement of a Bakewell promotion that will see two lucky futsal patrons winning a Flat screen television and a Refrigerator on the day of the final, December 26th. For a chance to win the prizes, patrons must submit three Bakewell Tennis Rolls plastic bags with their name and telephone number in envelopes and submit them at participating stores. However, in order to win, participants must be present at the drawing on Boxing Night, during the Futsal finals at the MSC hard court.

The runners up of the tournament will purse $150,000, while third place will enjoy $50,000.