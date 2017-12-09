Ministry of Social Cohesion tapeball set for tomorrow

Latest update December 9th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Social Cohesion will be hosting a knock out Tapeball competition tomorrow at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac starting at 09:00hrs.
At stake are trophies, medals and cash incentives. Teams can contact James Lewis on 672 6179, 628 1656 or 666 5857 for information on registration.
Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) / International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Regional Director Harold 'Top Gun' Hopkinson recently returned from the Barbarian National...
