Miner refused bail for ganja in fowl pen

Dec 09, 2017 News 0

Teshawn Haywood

A miner who was under surveillance by police ranks was yesterday remanded to prison after he was allegedly caught hiding 124 pounds of marijuana in a fowl pen.

Teshawn Haywood, 27, of Third Street Alberttown, Georgetown appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly who heard that on December 6 at Alberttown, Georgetown, he had in his possession 58 kg 700 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was represented by Attorney-at-law, Melville Duke.

The lawyer asked that bail be granted to his client citing that the premises where the alleged narcotics were found, is an open yard. He added that persons frequently traverse the yard and it could have belonged to anyone.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor, Richard Harris stated that on the day in question police ranks saw the defendant removing three large bags from a car.

The ranks then conducted a search in and around the premises where the defendant was and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be marijuana was unearthed in a fowl pen.

The defendant was then told of the offence, cautioned and arrested.

Haywood was instructed to make his next court appearance on December 22.

