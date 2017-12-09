Man shot after allegedly stealing female guard’s phone

A 27-year-old man was shot in the right leg at around 05:00 hrs yesterday, after allegedly attacking an armed guard who was trying to apprehend him for stealing a woman’s cellphone.

Police said that a female security guard was on duty in the compound of the Republic Bank Training Centre in Waterloo Street, when the suspect attacked her and stole her phone.

The victim alerted her supervisor, and ranks from a security firm, responding to the report, spotted an individual fitting the robber’s description near the scene.

One of the security personnel was reportedly forced to shoot the suspect, who had allegedly attacked him with a cutlass.

The suspected was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital. He was later discharged and placed in custody.