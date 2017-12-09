Latest update December 9th, 2017 12:59 AM

Man gets 30 years for sexual activity with child

Jailed for 30 years: Esan Germaine

Esan Germaine was on Thursday sentenced to thirty years in jail for engaging in sexual activity with a minor.  He faced a trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall and a mixed twelve-member jury at the Georgetown High Court.

Germaine, who is said to be a resident of Enmore, East Coast Demerara, was charged with three counts of sexual activity with a child. The accused had pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was represented by Attorney-at-law, Eusi Anderson.

According to the indictment, the incidents took place on three separate occasions between January and December 2010; between January and December 2012 and between January and December 2013.

On one occasion, Germaine is said to have instructed the child (a girl) to perform oral sex on him and at another time he did the same to her. The assaults began when the child was just four years old and continued up until she was seven.

During the trial, Germaine vehemently denied the allegations.  In his defence, the man provided an unsworn statement to the court. He also called one witness in his defence.

State Prosecutors, Narissa Leander, Abigail Gibbs and Sita Bishundyal called four witnesses to the stand.

After hours of deliberation on Thursday, the mixed twelve-member jury found Germaine guilty on all three counts. He was initially sentenced to serve 15 years on the first count, 20 years on the second and 30 years on the third. But with a breakdown of the sentence, he is expected to serve only thirty years behind bars, as the sentence will run concurrently.

