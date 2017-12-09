GuyanaNRA IPSC Regional Director Hopkinson shoots well at BNRA/IPSC Nationals

Latest update December 9th, 2017 12:59 AM
Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) / International Practical Shooting
Confederation (IPSC) Regional Director Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson recently returned from the Barbarian National Rifle Association / IPSC 2017 Nationals having represented the Golden Arrowhead proudly.
The championships which attracted shooters from Canada, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, was held the Paragon Army Base, on Saturday and Sunday last.
The ‘Top Gun’ as he is affectionately known, did not disappoint; shooting his Akai Custom Pistol in 9 major, Hopkinson won gold in the Senior Open Division, took bronze in the International Overall and was also a bronze medalist in the Open Category which was won by Sean Bamfield with BNRA/IPSC Regional Director, Kevin “De Enforcer” Grant taking silver.
For 2017, Hopkinson also competed in Aruba, Grenada, Suriname and was the first Guyanese marksman to compete at the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) World Shoot which was held France.
Hopkinson is expressing gratitude to all his sponsors and many supporters for their continued support.
