GTI student fined $80,000 for posting sex-tape of classmate on social media

Dec 09, 2017 News 0

Fined: Coreen Fiffe

A woman who told the court that she was not aware of being prosecuted for posting obscene images on social media was yesterday fined $80,000 or in default six months imprisonment, for posting a sex-tape and nude images of her classmate on social media.

Coreen Fiffe appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on June 11 at Georgetown, she exposed in a social media group (Whatsapp) for the public viewing, obscene photographs and videos of the virtual complainant, Marcia Paul.

The accused told the court that she and persons from her class were in a social media group name Diploma. She added that on the day in question someone sent her a video and some photographs of a young woman, and she wanted to find out if anyone knew the person in the video, so she posted it in the group.

Police Prosecutor, Richard Harris told the court that this is an offence that the police are having serious problems with, citing that it has been occurring too frequently.

The Magistrate told Fiffe, “You are a woman and you would not like that to happen to you. It is a moral demand that you must behave in a certain way.  You need to be very, very careful and think before you act.”

