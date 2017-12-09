Duo to stand trial for 2015 murder of Hamson’s owner

Two men were yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court in Georgetown for the murder of businessman Farouk Ghanie, whose lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood at the back of his yard at his Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara home in April 2015.

Ghanie was the owner of Hamson’s General Store.

Kemo Tyron Evans of Water Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, and Floyd Anthony Rammit of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, are accused of the capital offence and are currently on remand.

At the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry (PI) yesterday, Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman ruled that there was sufficient evidence against the two murder accused, for them to stand trial before a judge and jury. Evans and Rammit will go on trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

The state’s case was presented by Attorney-at-Law Glen Hanoman.

According to court facts, on April 15, 2015, the 56-year-old businessman also known as ‘Brother’, left his home and went to his place of business on Regent Street. Ghanie returned home around 18:00hrs on the said day. At about 20:00 hrs, the two accused and another man were seen at his home. Sometime later, the men were reportedly seen by eyewitnesses leaving the man’s home in a hurried manner.

The following day, neighbours found Ghanie’s body. There were reportedly wounds to his left side chest and cheek. The police were summoned and found that the dead man’s firearm, cell phone and other items were missing.