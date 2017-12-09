Duo to stand trial for 2015 murder of Hamson’s owner

Latest update December 9th, 2017 12:59 AM
Two men were yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court in Georgetown for the murder of businessman Farouk Ghanie, whose lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood at the back of his yard at his Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara home in April 2015.
Ghanie was the owner of Hamson’s General Store.
Kemo Tyron Evans of Water Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, and Floyd Anthony Rammit of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, are accused of the capital offence and are currently on remand.
At the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry (PI) yesterday, Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman ruled that there was sufficient evidence against the two murder accused, for them to stand trial before a judge and jury. Evans and Rammit will go on trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.
The state’s case was presented by Attorney-at-Law Glen Hanoman.
According to court facts, on April 15, 2015, the 56-year-old businessman also known as ‘Brother’, left his home and went to his place of business on Regent Street. Ghanie returned home around 18:00hrs on the said day. At about 20:00 hrs, the two accused and another man were seen at his home. Sometime later, the men were reportedly seen by eyewitnesses leaving the man’s home in a hurried manner.
The following day, neighbours found Ghanie’s body. There were reportedly wounds to his left side chest and cheek. The police were summoned and found that the dead man’s firearm, cell phone and other items were missing.
Dec 09, 2017Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) / International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Regional Director Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson recently returned from the Barbarian National...
Dec 09, 2017
Dec 09, 2017
Dec 09, 2017
Dec 09, 2017
Dec 09, 2017
We are in bad shape in this country in every sphere of life – politics, business, public service, academia, journalism,... more
The buck stops with Granger! He shall have to decide now what action will be taken against those persons who deceived this... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (This commentary is excerpted from the writer’s presentation to the Caribbean Actuarial Association’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]