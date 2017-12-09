Latest update December 9th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De Coalition full of sh*t

Dec 09, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Wha people do in de dark does come to light. From de fuss time Exxon come dem boys know de local politicians would become international crooks, because dem was crooks already.

Last week one of dem same politicians who is a Ministah she all who cussing Exxon are jokers. Dem boys had to tell him to look in de mirror to see who is de biggest joker.

Dem boys believe that nuff of dem politicians draw money from de oil company. Dem believe this because dem did get a tip off that US$20 million paid over to some of dem. And is couple months now dem boys keep asking bout that money.

Last week Joe talk proud how he don’t know bout any $20 million. When dem boys press him and ask if dem collect any money he swear he ain’t tek none.

Yesterday, de sh*t hit de fan. De news come out that some of dem politicians tek from de US$20 million. That is how it tun US$18 million.

Dem boys want tell dem that de word sh*t is de most functional English word. You can smoke it; get sh*t faced, buy sh*t, sell sh*t, lose sh*t, find sh*t, tell people to eat sh*t, forget sh*t. Some people know their sh*t and some have sh*t for brains.

There are lucky sh*t, dumb sh*t and crazy sh*t. There’s bullsh*t, horse sh*t , chicken sh*t, deep sh*t, de right sh*t, de wrong sh*t, weird sh*t, scary sh*t, up sh*t creek without a paddle and sometimes everything you touch turn sh*t.

Hope you have sh*t free day but remember that sh*t happens.

Talk half and that is what scampish Jordan would like to tell us.

 

More in this category

Sports

GuyanaNRA IPSC Regional Director Hopkinson shoots well at BNRA/IPSC Nationals

GuyanaNRA IPSC Regional Director Hopkinson shoots well at BNRA/IPSC...

Dec 09, 2017

Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) / International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Regional Director Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson recently returned from the Barbarian National...
Read More
Ministry of Social Cohesion tapeball set for tomorrow

Ministry of Social Cohesion tapeball set for...

Dec 09, 2017

CGI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Chanderpaul 140th fifty keeps Jaguars ahead despite Smith’s unbeaten 49

CGI Digicel Regional 4-day...

Dec 09, 2017

Losing Caribbean title a reality -Ninvalle

Losing Caribbean title a reality -Ninvalle

Dec 09, 2017

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal tourney continues tonight…-Bakewell partners with New Era to bring exciting promotion

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment...

Dec 09, 2017

STAG ‘Skills for Gold’ 7-a-side tournament kicks off tonight at #5 Ground

STAG ‘Skills for Gold’ 7-a-side tournament...

Dec 09, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Parallel treasuries

    The buck stops with Granger! He shall have to decide now what action will be taken against those persons who deceived this... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]