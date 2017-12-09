De Coalition full of sh*t

Wha people do in de dark does come to light. From de fuss time Exxon come dem boys know de local politicians would become international crooks, because dem was crooks already.

Last week one of dem same politicians who is a Ministah she all who cussing Exxon are jokers. Dem boys had to tell him to look in de mirror to see who is de biggest joker.

Dem boys believe that nuff of dem politicians draw money from de oil company. Dem believe this because dem did get a tip off that US$20 million paid over to some of dem. And is couple months now dem boys keep asking bout that money.

Last week Joe talk proud how he don’t know bout any $20 million. When dem boys press him and ask if dem collect any money he swear he ain’t tek none.

Yesterday, de sh*t hit de fan. De news come out that some of dem politicians tek from de US$20 million. That is how it tun US$18 million.

Dem boys want tell dem that de word sh*t is de most functional English word. You can smoke it; get sh*t faced, buy sh*t, sell sh*t, lose sh*t, find sh*t, tell people to eat sh*t, forget sh*t. Some people know their sh*t and some have sh*t for brains.

There are lucky sh*t, dumb sh*t and crazy sh*t. There’s bullsh*t, horse sh*t , chicken sh*t, deep sh*t, de right sh*t, de wrong sh*t, weird sh*t, scary sh*t, up sh*t creek without a paddle and sometimes everything you touch turn sh*t.

Hope you have sh*t free day but remember that sh*t happens.

Talk half and that is what scampish Jordan would like to tell us.