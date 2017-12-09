CGI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Chanderpaul 140th fifty keeps Jaguars ahead despite Smith’s unbeaten 49

By Sean Devers

Shiv Chanderpaul’s 120-ball 59 was decorated with seven fours and was mainly responsible for Guyana Jaguars getting a 77-run lead over the Windwards Volcanoes on the second day of their sixth round CWI Digicel Regional

four-day Championship game at Providence yesterday.

Chanderpaul shared in crucial partnerships of 56 with Sherfane Rutherford (13) for the seventh wicket and 26 for the eighth with Veerasammy Permaul who reached the ropes four times in his 22 as the Jaguars fell for 194 just before Lunch.

Off-Spinner Shane Shillingford (4-36), Pacer Sherman Lewis (3-63), medium pacer Kyle Mayers (2-56) did the damage for the Volcanoes who were 127-6 with Devon Smith on 49 from 113 balls with four fours and Mayers on 11 at the crease with their team enjoying a slim 50-run lead. Rutherford has taken 2-19 so far for the hosts.

When Volcanoes began their second innings, Devon Smith anchored the innings with an unbeaten 49 but like in the first innings there was little support as no other batsman passed 20.

Skipper Tyrone Theophile (18) edged Keon Joseph to Anthony Bramble at 27-1, while Taryck Gabriel (9) had his stumps knocked out by Rutherford at 45-2.

Miles Bascome (9) was trapped LBW to Rutherford at 56-3 before left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie had Roland Cato (4) LBW and the Volcanoes were imploding on 71-4, still needing six runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Donwell Hector played in an aggressive mode and his first four scoring shots were three consecutive fours off Motie and a six off Permaul, while Smith was playing a mature innings after failing in his first knock. Together they revived the position by posting the 100 before the 31-run stand was broken by Kemo Paul, who bowled Hector (20) just before the close.

Smith, who started this innings with 517 runs, was still there at the close and the Jaguars will know the importance of his presence if the Islanders are to give their bowlers a challenging total to defend and carry this contest into tomorrow.

Earlier, Jaguars, replying to Volcanoes’ 117, resumed the second day on 78-2 and quickly slipped 98-6 as Lewis struck early in the day in sultry conditions.

With students from Meten-Meer-Zorg Islamic Academy among the small gathering in the Red Stand, watched Lewis, who took the two wickets on the first day; he had Vishaul Singh (7) caught behind by Dennis Smith and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who took his overnight 27 to 36 from 125 balls with three fours before he was also caught behind to leave the score on 90-4.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul played some well-timed shots but failed to find the gaps and rotate the strike and in the end got himself bogged down and perished when well set his for fourth fifty of the season.

It was soon 97-5 when Bramble, who scored 90 in his last match against Volcanoes, played around a ball that he could have on-driven and was trapped LBW to Mayers after hitting a boundary in his five runs.

Shillingford struck a run later when he had Kemo Paul caught and bowled for a duck and at 98-6 Shiv Chanderpaul badly needed someone to support him.

The 43-year-old Chanderpaul, with the second most centuries to Devon Smith’s 26, started carefully and along with Rutherford took their team to Lunch at 146-6 with Chanderpaul on 34 and Rutherford, one of seven left-handers in the side, on 12.

After the interval Chanderpaul did most of scoring in his important partnership with Rutherford, usually a pugnacious batsman but who tempered his aggression as the pair began ‘operation rebuild’ in strong wind and slightly overcast skies.

The pair was separated when Rutherford (13) was bowled by Shillingford with the experienced Chanderpaul in danger of running out of partners with the three-times defending Champions not much ahead.

But Chanderpaul found another useful partner in Permaul who added another 26 runs with Chanderpaul, with Permaul hitting four boundaries before Permaul was bowled by Shillingford for 22 at 180-8.

Shillingford removed Motie (0) to provide Smith with his fourth catch behind the stumps before Mayers wrapped up the innings when he dismissed Chanderpaul after being Upper cut for four to go one run away from his 140th First-Class fifty.

Play resumes at 09:30hrs on the penultimate day today.

Scores: VOLCANOES 117 (Tyrone Theophile 33, Dennis Smith 20; Veerasammy Permaul 5-40, Gudakesh Motie 2-11, Sherfane Rutherford 2-27) & 127 for six (Devon Smith 49 not out, Donwell Hector 20; Sherfane Rutherford 2-19)

JAGUARS 194 (Shivnarine Chanderpaul 59, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 36, Chandrapaul Hemraj 29, Veerasammy Permaul 22; Sherman Lewis 2-32)