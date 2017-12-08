White Tiger Martial Arts Academy in house tourney …Aiden Kirton (Tiny Tigers) and Tyrese Hall (Young Tigers) emerge overall champs

The White Tiger Martial Arts Academy (WTMAA) held its inaugural in house tournament on December 3rd at the New Amsterdam Town Hall where members competed in six categories – Kicking Challenge Single and Double Target, Noodle Sparring, Individual and Team Forms (Poomsae) and Georgu (Fighting).

In the Tiny Tigers Division Andrew Layne took the gold medal for the Kicking Challenge Single while Amaru Mosley dominated the Kicking Challenge Double Target to take the gold medal to add to the silver he won in the Single Target.

Layne also took silver in the Double Target Kicking Challenge with Aiden Kirton taking the bronze in both divisions. Young Tigers Adrian Larose was golden in the Kicking Challenge Single Target while Nathan Sankar got silver and Tyrese Hall, bronze.

In the Double Target match, Anthony Larose defeated his elder brother Adrian to take gold with Tyrese Hall settling for bronze.

In the Individual Forms (Poomsea) – Tiny Tigers Division, Andrew Layne was again golden while Amaru Moseley got silver and Aiden Kirton, bronze. Young Tigers Tyrese Hall dominated again with gold while Nathan Sankar got silver and Ryan Burgess the bronze.

In the Team Pomsae, three teams competed – Ryan Burgess and Nathan Sankar; Joshua Hamilton and Tyrese Hall and the La Rose brothers, Adrian and Anthony. The pair of Ryan Burgess and Nathan Sankar took the gold medal.

In Noodles Sparring – Tiny Tiger Aiden Kirton fought his way to the top podium spot winning the gold ahead of new comer J’von Crandon, Andrew Layne settled for the bronze.

The Young Tigers were divided into two groups based on their height – the La Rose brothers dominating yet again. Adrian captured the lone medal available for this category in the bigger group while Anthony was equally dominant in the smaller group to take gold.

And in the much talked about category, Sparring (Fighting), Tiny tiger Aiden Kirton dominated with his powerful round house kick to take home the gold medal while J’von Crandon surprisingly took the silver ahead of Andrew Layne who had to settle for the bronze.

At the end of the championship, Andrew Layne and Aiden Kirton medaled in all the categories winning five each since there was no Team Form for Tiny Tigers; J’von Crandon and Amaru Moseley settled for a pair of medals each.

Young Tigers Tyrese Hall ended with four medals while Adrian La Rose, Ryan Burgess and Nathan Sankar had three apiece and Anthony La Rose, two.

The respective champions, Aiden Kirton and Tyrese Hall were each presented with Grand Master Monasingh trophies, this award being in honor the late Michael Stephen Monasingh and were presented by his daughter Ms. Stephanie Monasingh.