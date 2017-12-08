Prem Persaud softball tourney-Wakenaam …Melville, Sans Souci, Belle Plaine, Good Success and Noitgedacht register wins

Melville, Sans Souci, Belle Plaine, Good Success and Noitgedacht recorded first round wins when the Prem Persaud 20-Over softball tournament commenced on Sunday last at Seeram’s tarmac in Belle Plaine Wakenaam.

Melville beat Wakenaam Masters by 112 runs. Melville batted first and posted 198-9 off their reduced quota of 10 overs. Cleon Venture struck 71 while Zameer Zaman made 61 and R. Adams 23. Nazeer Mohamed picked up three wickets. Wakenaam Masters were limited for 76-7 in reply. Mohamed made 30; Venture, Zaman and David Chalitar took two wickets each.

Sans Souci defeated Rest of the Island by four wickets. Rest of the Island were bowled out for 73 in 15 overs, batting first. Bumeshwar Ramkissoon made 17 as Tulsieram Ramadeen captured 3-10, Jaggernauth Manbodh 3-16 and Vickram Jairam 2-14.

Sans Souci responded with 74-6 in eight overs. Gurnauth Khemraj got 30 while Sanjay Jairam contributed 21. Belle Plaine overcame Maria’s Pleasure by 93 runs. Belle Plaine took first strike and got to 184-6 off their reduced 15 overs.

Satrohan Shiwnandan scored 39, Omal Bacon 35 and Chandrika Ragnauth 29 retired hurt. Ryan Gordon, Looknauth Persaud and Kennard Lewis claimed two wickets each. Maria’s Pleasure were sent packing for 91 in 13 overs in reply. Leorayan Ramlakhan made 22 and Lewis 15; Rahul Dinban captured 3-21 and Satnarine Sahadeo 3-22.

Good Success got the better of Sarah by six wickets. Batting first, Sarah managed 97 all out in 15 overs. Melvorn Daniels and Beesham Bhagpattie made 31 and 30 respectively while Andy Dindyal assisted with 15.

Wazir Khan snared 3-15, Imran Khan 3-21 and Derwin Daniels 2-17. Good Success responded with 98-4 in nine overs. Imran Khan slammed 49 and Wazir Khan 34; Shalinder Chulai captured three wickets.

Noitgedacht beat Zeelandia by 73 runs. Noitgedacht batted first and posted 214-8. Matthew Cheong struck 52 while Ahmad Zayed Khan got 49. Ajay Ghansam had 3-34 and Navishaul Pooran 3-48.

Zeelandia made 141 all out in 14.4 overs in reply. Pooran hit 46, Ghansam 35 and Ajay Gangaram 32. Cheong grabbed 4-36. The competition will resume on December 17.

Meanwhile, Diaram Dhanraj, an overseas based Guyanese will be hosting a five-over tournament on Sunday at the said venue. The competition has attracted 10 teams and will be played on a knock-out basis with trophies up for the taking. No entrance fee will be required and action gets underway at 09:30hrs.

In the first round fixtures, Rest of The Island will take on Sarah, Good Success will face Noitgedacht, Wakenaam Masters play Melville, Belle Plaine entertain Zeelandia and Sans Souci battle Maria’s Pleasure.