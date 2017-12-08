Operators scramble to get in order as drones’ regulations announced

As regulators move to clamp down on the use of drones (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), a number of stakeholders have started meeting on the issue.

Yesterday, representatives of the regulator- the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)- and several representatives of the various ministries and agencies as well as retailers were present at Duke Lodge, Kingston, as the discussions got under way.

According to Lancelot Khan, President of the Guyana Drones Operators Association (GDOA), the popularity of drones in Guyana and the uses have been catching on fast in the last two years.

In fact, the association is in direct talks with about 30 operators, but it is believed that there may be about 100 of the UAVs flying around.

With Christmas around the corner and with drones becoming cheaper, the association believes that more of the highly popular drones will be shipped in by dealers or ordered online.

In recent months, the use of drones by photographers to capture fires and other scenes has become a common thing.

However, GCAA as the regulator is not too happy with the drones being flown around the city without some control.

The authority has issued a number of directives which regulate how drones are to fly– including the height and distance away from the pilot.

GDOA noted yesterday that some of the risks included, drug distribution over the prison walls, interruption of flight paths and hindering of emergency services from performing their duties.

Already, miners are using drones and they are reportedly being utilized in the forestry sector.

The administration has been talking about introducing the technology to not only improve security in the city but also to monitor borders and state lands.

According to Khan, yesterday’s event was geared to gather all the stakeholders in one room to hear from them as the use of drones is relatively new to Guyana, and with new regulations, there have been questions.

Among those gathered were representatives from GCAA, pilots, officials from the Guyana Revenue Authority, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and even the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute.

“Generally, the GCAA directives speak to how high, how far away from buildings and so on, and restrictions in the night…and away from aerodromes and flight paths that the operators will have to take into consideration.”

Strictly forbidden would be using the drones to tow any objects during flight.

Operators are also mandated to keep un-aided visual contact with the drones at all times.

According to Khan, the directives of GCAA are enforceable.

“Generally you should seek permission to fly… the entire air space is governed by GCAA and you must be registered,” he explained.

There are some exceptions for not registering…when the UAVs are not over seven kilogrammes and when they are not being used for commercial activities.

Of course, with planes flying over parts of the city, like Sophia and Ruimveldt, heading to the Ogle airport, there may be the necessity of creating a virtual no-fly zone. Operators must seek permission, giving details, the association’s head explained.

For commercial use, GCAA is moving to develop an operations manual which will help operators use their equipment.

As of now, the association will be working closely with GCAA to sensitise the public.

One thing is clear, though, Khan said…it is hardly likely that anyone would be given blanket permission to fly all over the country without regulations.