Nine-fingered burglar prints new tattoo over old one

– victims of other breakages produce similar security footage of intruder

The nine-fingered burglar seen on security video brazenly carting off money and a safe from the offices of Sueria Manufacturing, changed a distinct tattoo on his right shoulder prior to his arrest.

In a security video of the burglary, the suspect, identified as Steve Singh, is seen sporting a tattoo of the Libra ‘scales and weights’ zodiac sign on his right shoulder.

But when police nabbed him last Wednesday, he had imprinted another tattoo on the original one. It is believed that the suspect resorted to this ruse after Kaieteur News circulated photographs and video footage of him (the intruder) with the distinct tattoo, raiding the Eccles, East Bank Demerara business place.

Photographs acquired by Kaieteur News, and apparently taken recently, show the 24-year-old Yarrow Dam resident, sporting the now-discarded ‘scale and weight’ tattoo.

Singh was driving a white Toyota Allion when police arrested him in Riverview, Ruimveldt last Wednesday.

He reportedly said that the car belonged to him and an aunt, but neither the suspect nor the aunt have a driver’s licence, insurance or other documents for the vehicle.

Police have since detained the aunt, Mahandai Singh, who also resides at Yarrow Dam.

Kaieteur News understands that since his arrest, some individuals have produced security footage of a burglar, who they believe is Singh, seen raiding their premises.

Singh, who also has a missing finger, has a string of charges to his name for break and enter and larceny. He is reportedly before the courts in connection with a break-in at a city store. Individuals who know him said that in August 2016, he was implicated, along with others, in the theft of a safe containing a significant amount of cash and diamonds from a Kitty residence.

In retaliation, a group of men allegedly abducted Singh and an associate, Ryan Khan. However, Singh managed to escape. The abductors had reportedly threatened to kill Khan if the stolen cash and jewellery were not returned.

In September 2015, the now detained Steve Singh was charged for allegedly stealing a boat valued $200,000 and trying to sell it.

He was remanded to prison by City Magistrate Faith McGusty on a simple larceny charge. He denied that between August 19 and September 2, 2015 at Riverview, he stole the boat from R&S Fishing Enterprise.

During his address to the court, Singh begged the Magistrate to show leniency. He claimed that he was offering prayers at the riverside, when an unknown man asked him to help bring a boat ashore. He claimed he was helping the man when he was arrested.

In March, 2016, Steve Singh and four others were charged with attempting to break into the MP Insurance and Brokerage Company in Brickdam. They were released on bail.

Around 01:00 hrs two Thursdays ago, three men, who were all barefooted, broke into Sueria Manufacturing, located in Eccles, East Bank Demerara, and carted off an undisclosed sum of cash and a safe.

The bandits spent about five minutes ransacking an office.

In a video provided to Kaieteur News, the men, including the tattooed one identified as Steve Singh, are seen at a desk, which is located in one of the offices.

While one of the bandits searched through drawers and took money out of several envelopes, an accomplice placed the cash into a black plastic bag while the third held a flashlight.

One of the intruders had a distinct tattoo on his right shoulder.

This is the fourth time that robbers have targeted the business in the past two years.

On October 7, last, three armed men escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and cheques after storming Sueria Manufacturing and holding the employees at gunpoint.

The gunmen entered at around 08:15 hrs, ordered workers to lie on the floor, then began searching for valuables. While the business has surveillance cameras, the bandits escaped with the DVR (digital video recorder). No one was ever detained.

Proprietor of Sueria Manufacturing, Frank Sanichara, has offered a substantial reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in both incidents.

Anyone with information can contact Sanichara on telephone number 604-6108. They can also call 624-6456, or the Providence Police Station. All information will be kept confidential.

(See photos and videos online)