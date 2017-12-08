Mackenson ‘King of the Domino’ Tournament…Transport SC venue for Domino showdown this weekend

Transport Sports Club will be buzzing with excitement as play in the Mackenson ‘King of the Domino’ Competition continues tomorrow and Sunday for teams from all across the country.

The tournament which has attracted teams from Bartica, Linden, Essequibo, Berbice and Demerara is certainly heating up and the early feedback from the Organisers indicates that entries could easily surpass any tournament held locally.

With prize monies totaling in excess of $1.5million along with trophies and medals for the top finishers, entries have been pouring in from all sections of the society. The Organisers have invited teams from the Private and Public Sectors, clubs, individual teams and other entities interested in participating in the event.

According to Organising Secretary Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire, teams desirous of entering the tournament can contact him on tele# 665-5855 or Deon Carter on 696-1981 for more information.

Wiltshire added that winning teams from other zones that were played have already advanced, while losers could still re-enter and have an opportunity to vie for the top prizes. The winner will receive $1million, while the second and third placed finishers collect $250,000 and $100,000 along with trophies respectively.

Additionally, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be awarded $10,000; while there will be Mackeson Promotions and giveaways each night. Teams are being asked to pay a registration fee of $10 000, while those interested in re-entering will have to pay a similar amount. Upon registration, each team will receive one case of Mackeson.

Registration will be conducted between 11:00-13:00hrs and all out of town teams can come and register. Teams are being advised that the venue has moved from Jubilee Park which was originally slated to host the event.