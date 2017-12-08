Latest update December 8th, 2017 2:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mackenson ‘King of the Domino’ Tournament…Transport SC venue for Domino showdown this weekend

Dec 08, 2017 Sports 0

Transport Sports Club will be buzzing with excitement as play in the Mackenson ‘King of the Domino’ Competition continues tomorrow and Sunday for teams from all across the country.
The tournament which has attracted teams from Bartica, Linden, Essequibo, Berbice and Demerara is certainly heating up and the early feedback from the Organisers indicates that entries could easily surpass any tournament held locally.
With prize monies totaling in excess of $1.5million along with trophies and medals for the top finishers, entries have been pouring in from all sections of the society. The Organisers have invited teams from the Private and Public Sectors, clubs, individual teams and other entities interested in participating in the event.
According to Organising Secretary Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire, teams desirous of entering the tournament can contact him on tele# 665-5855 or Deon Carter on 696-1981 for more information.
Wiltshire added that winning teams from other zones that were played have already advanced, while losers could still re-enter and have an opportunity to vie for the top prizes. The winner will receive $1million, while the second and third placed finishers collect $250,000 and $100,000 along with trophies respectively.
Additionally, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be awarded $10,000; while there will be Mackeson Promotions and giveaways each night. Teams are being asked to pay a registration fee of $10 000, while those interested in re-entering will have to pay a similar amount. Upon registration, each team will receive one case of Mackeson.
Registration will be conducted between 11:00-13:00hrs and all out of town teams can come and register. Teams are being advised that the venue has moved from Jubilee Park which was originally slated to host the event.

More in this category

Sports

White Tiger Martial Arts Academy in house tourney …Aiden Kirton (Tiny Tigers) and Tyrese Hall (Young Tigers) emerge overall champs

White Tiger Martial Arts Academy in house tourney …Aiden Kirton...

Dec 08, 2017

The White Tiger Martial Arts Academy (WTMAA) held its inaugural in house tournament on December 3rd at the New Amsterdam Town Hall where members competed in six categories – Kicking Challenge...
Read More
Stag/Derrick Josiah Memorial KO…Den Amstel down Pouderoyen to take top prize; Uitvlugt end third

Stag/Derrick Josiah Memorial KO…Den Amstel...

Dec 08, 2017

Mackenson ‘King of the Domino’ Tournament…Transport SC venue for Domino showdown this weekend

Mackenson ‘King of the Domino’...

Dec 08, 2017

BCB 50-Overs First Division…Keon Sinclair bowls RHT Gizmos & Gadgets to crushing win over Upper Corentyne

BCB 50-Overs First Division…Keon Sinclair...

Dec 08, 2017

Prem Persaud softball tourney-Wakenaam …Melville, Sans Souci, Belle Plaine, Good Success and Noitgedacht register wins

Prem Persaud softball tourney-Wakenaam...

Dec 08, 2017

GABF – Road to Mecca IV…Pacesetters and Half Mile Bulls are latest winners; matches on tonight at CASH

GABF – Road to Mecca IV…Pacesetters...

Dec 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Trial by social media

      The media is being patently unfair to that school teacher of Bishop’s High School who is being accused of being... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]