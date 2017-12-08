Govt. engineers still robbing de treasury

Dem brucking down St Rose’s High School because that scamp, Jagdeo, use to go to that school. And anyway Jagdeo been, dem either breaking it down or changing it completely.

He been at Oh Pee and Soulja Bai change up de place so much that you wouldn’t even know it. Even Jagdeo couldn’t recognize it.

Jagdeo who use to occupy there had an appointment wid Soulja Bai, last week, and he driver pass de place. Dem end up at de Palms on Brickdam.

State House is de same thing. Dem boys have no problem wid de colours and de changes that tekking place. All dem boys concern about is de price dem pay fuh de paint and de labour cost, and all this come about due to de demolition cost fuh St Rose’s school.

When dem boys see de engineer estimate at $30 million dem thought it was a pretty good deal to build over that school.

Dem never know it was to bruck it down until dem read de Waterfalls paper. Dem boys want Soulja Bai to know that dem can bruck it down fuh half de price without giving de engineer or Patto anything.

Dem boys really believe that dem ridiculous and sometimes unthinkable engineer’s estimates was Jagdeo thing. That was how Jagdeo and ee kavakamites use to get dem kickback.

Wid a $30 million engineer’s estimate fuh bruck down a old school, somebody got to be mekking a kill if that pass without notice.

Dem boys worried about dem engineer who come out of school. Dem frighten de old ones who was schooled by Jagdeo and now dem frighten these young ones who pockets empty.

Dem also frighten nuff of dem govt. officials who gone in wid dem mouth white and pockets still empty.

Talk half and send dem engineers to de Waterfalls paper.