Budget 2018 lacks programmes for women empowerment

– PPP Parliamentarian

According to Opposition Parliamentarian, Vindya Persaud, Budget 2018 can be termed singularly uninspiring. It fails to meaningfully or significantly engender growth and economic prosperity of the Guyanese population, she said.

In her eyes, women have once again been sidelined in the 26,000-word budget presentation as not a single paragraph advocates any programme which addresses women’s issues.

Throughout the world, Persaud contended that there are multiple examples which illustrate that sidelining women is not conducive to sustained economic development.

Persaud said that no doubt, over the years, women have made great strides which can be seen by the presence of many of her successful female colleagues on both sides of the House.

But equally so, the Parliamentarian said that there are many social and economic challenges which still confront women and hinder their broader advancement. In this regard, Persaud highlighted that 50.9% of women comprise the working age population. However, less than 35% of the women in Guyana are involved in economic activity.

Persaud said that the concentration of women involved in non-economic activities should galvanize action aimed at increasing their participation in the working world as their continued non-involvement lends to vulnerability, since their male counterparts may exercise control over their financial resources in their households, possibly fostering more domestic violence.

She said, “This budget is devoid of programmes or initiatives that will empower women. Single mothers or otherwise, to increase their employability or foster entrepreneurism or develop cottage industries which could capture niche markets locally or overseas.”

Persaud continued, “The Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) which is poised to have an impact in these areas has failed to function, since this Government’s assumption of office. The shuffling of Ministers in the Ministry of Social Protection has not seen the revival of this institute which over the years has produced local and national leaders, aided women on the coast and in the hinterland in developing confidence and self- esteem.”

The Parliamentarian added, “Many social issues, programmes, also benefited women. Hon. Minister Volda Lawrence admitted the collapse of the Institute in her last budget speech saying that, she regrets to inform this Honorable House that the Ministry was unable to achieve its objectives with the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute.”

The politician stated that this is an existing resource that only requires vision and leadership to prepare women for the advances of the modern age to catapult them into more beneficial activities, economic and otherwise and motivate a new diverse generation of women leaders.

She contended that budget 2018 continues to promise a good life, journey or approach but nothing has changed for the better. She insists that the people of Guyana have been let down by the budget.