BCB 50-Overs First Division…Keon Sinclair bowls RHT Gizmos & Gadgets to crushing win over Upper Corentyne

A hostile spell of fast bowling from Keon Sinclair spearheaded Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets to a crushing 8-wicket win over Upper Corentyne which booked their semifinal place in the Berbice Cricket Board 50-Overs

First Division tournament.

Playing at the Port Mourant ground, Sinclair bagged 6 for 29 from eight overs in leading Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets to their third successive victory after taking care of Albion and Skeldon, earlier.

Upper Corentyne won the toss and opted to take first strike despite some early preparation moisture in the pitch. They were immediately set back when a fiery Sinclair sent back Davendra Budhoo 01 and Munesh Lalu 02 to leave them tottering at 5 for 2 in the 4th over.

Skipper Lakeram Latchman 17 and Balram Persaud 20 then resisted with a 36 run partnership. National offspinner Eon Hooper dismissed Latchman in the 11th over. Sinclair was then switched to the northern end when he continued his wicket taking form with four more scalps.

Only A. Hemchand 12 reached double figures for the remaining batsmen as Sinclair ended with outstanding figures of 10-2-29-6; he got support from former National Under-19 captain Shawn Pereira with 2 for 2 from 3 while Hooper had 2 for 13 from 8.

In response, Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets was given a solid 52 run opening partnership by Jason Sinclair and National Under-19 opener Kelvin Sinclair before the latter was caught off Davendra Budhoo for 14.

Lakeram Latchman who bowls with a highly suspected action then had National player Clinton Pestano caught behind for 01 to leave Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets at 54 for 2 in the 10th over.

Jason Sinclair and Chanderpaul Govindan then saw their team to an easy win in the 14th over. Sinclair was unbeaten on 50 (6×4) while 16 year-old Govindan was on 08; Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets ending on 74 for 2.

Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets who currently heads Group ‘B’ of the competition would play their next match against Port Mourant next Saturday at the Port Mourant ground from 09.00hrs.

The Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets Team comes from: Shawn Pereira (captain), Clinton Pestano (vice captain), Jason Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Royston Crandon, Keith Simpson, Eon Hooper, Keon Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Chanderpaul Govindan, Mahendra Gopilall, Jonathan Rampersaud and Vickash Subramanie.

Meanwhile, the Management and Members of the Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets Team would like to offer congratulations to Junior Sinclair on his recent achievements at the National Schools Track and Field Championships where he gained a silver medal in the Under-18 High Jump and bronze in the Triple Jump.