U.S. military assistance sees success in fight against narco trade, piracy – PM Nagamootoo

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo says military partners in the Caribbean, the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom have helped in recent interceptions made in illegal drug shipments and have also contributed a marked reduction in the number of incidences of piracy.

Nagamootoo, performing the duties of President and Commander-in-Chief, made the pronouncement as he declared open the sixteenth Caribbean Nations’ Security Conference (CANSEC) at the Georgetown Marriott Hotel yesterday, The Prime Minister addressed over 100 military delegates and observers from the Caribbean, the U.S., the U.K, the Netherlands and France.

Nagamootoo lauded the initiative and applauded the timeliness of the conference, noting that the forum presented networking opportunities which have been a major factor in assisting Caribbean nations to effectively tackle transnational crime.

He said too, that this same networking has effectively assisted Guyana’s government with the strides being made in the security sector.

“It shows a resolve and what intelligence sharing and networking can do for a small country like ours…despite limited resources, we are making strides,” he said.

He pointed out that the progress is also a reality due to co-operation and funding provided by other partner nations, and the opportunities which have been provided for local security personnel to receive specialised training in countries like the U.S, Costa Rica and Canada.

Guyana Defence Force Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Patrick West also welcomed the visiting delegates and observers to Guyana, and expressed the hope that they enjoy the warm hospitality the nation and its people offer.

Also present for the opening of the conference, were members of the Diplomatic Corps, several former Chiefs-of-Staff, Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Ivelaw Griffith and senior personnel from the Caricom Secretariat here in Georgetown.

Commander of the United States Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Admiral Kurt Tidd, thanked all the participants for clearing their schedules to attend the conference.

“Thank you all for taking time out of your busy holiday schedules to join us,” he said.

“I’d also like to thank General West and the Guyana Defence Force for their gracious hospitality. Our teams have worked long hours behind the scenes to make this the best CANSEC yet.” he added.

The conference will see the delegates participating in a number of panel discussions, each with a particular focus. CANSEC 2017 concludes today.