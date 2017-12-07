Three remain in custody for murder of West Berbice waitress

– file sent for advice; PM conducted

A Post Mortem examination conducted on the body of 22-year-old Marissa ‘Rehana’ Fraser, a part-time waitress of No.4 Village West Coast Berbice was done yesterday, and has revealed that the woman died as a result of Asphyxia and drowning compounded by multiple incise wounds.

Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh carried out the autopsy at the Anthony’s Funeral Home, Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice.

Meanwhile, three persons including the prime suspect, remain in police custody. Advice has since been sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions by investigating ranks on the case.

Just a day after Marissa Fraser’s semi-nude body was discovered in a trench with multiple stab wounds a village away from her address, police in ‘B’ Division managed to get a confession from a suspect that was arrested the said day when her body was found.

The 38-year-old security guard had told investigators that he was in the company of Fraser and two other males at a wedding reception Monday night when she left with a male, a taxi driver of a Toyota AT 212.

He later saw Fraser walking along the No.5 Public Road alone and approached her and made sexual advances. After the young lady refused his advances, he became incensed by her rejection and a struggle between the two ensued. He then pulled out a scissors he had on his person and dealt eleven stabs to the woman about her body. She put up a fight during the stabbing, he told ranks. Her body was then dumped in a trench situated in a street near the No. 5 Village Cemetery.

Fraser, prior to her death, after returning home around midnight, had subsequently ventured out. Three persons were held in connection with the woman’s murder, however during the investigations, information gathered by investigators led to the prime suspect who reportedly confessed under intense questioning.

The waitress was last seen imbibing with a group of men after she left her No. 4 Village residence. A pair of scissors was found near the dead woman’s body.

Fraser’s aunt, Dolly Sibdhanny, had recounted that her niece was at home for the entire Monday but left at approximately 18:00 hrs and returned just around midnight. She left shortly after. She was clad in a black and white dress when she left her home and was found dead with the said clothing, but without undergarments.