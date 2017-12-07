Latest update December 7th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sports Minister presents watches to Athletes at Nationals

Dec 07, 2017 Sports 0

The Guyana Committee of Service (GCS) members Leslie Black and Linden

Minister Norton stooping (2rd from right) with the youngsters on last Friday.

‘Jumbie’ Jones donated 90 stop-watches to the athletes Friday at the National Schools Championships last Friday at the National Track & Field Centre at Leonora.
Present at the simple Ceremony were Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) President Mark Lyght a former first division Cricketer in Berbice, Comedian Jones and Sports Minister Dr George Norton, whose son represented Guyana in Cricket at U-19 level.
“We will like the Athletes to not only use the watches to time themselves when they are running but to use them to be punctual,” Blacks, a former Athletics Coach said. Dr Norton made the presentation to the Athletes on behalf of the GCS.

More in this category

Sports

Annual GT Beer/Upper Demerara Yearend football tourney launched

Annual GT Beer/Upper Demerara Yearend football tourney launched

Dec 07, 2017

The 5th Annual GT Beer/Upper Demerara Yearend football tournament was launched on Tuesday and will kick off in the bauxite mining town of Linden on Sunday with the traditional march past of teams and...
Read More
Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Sparta looks ominous as Richardson finds form

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Dec 07, 2017

Berbice Cricket Board 2nd Division Cricket…Brilliant Kevin Sinclair leads RHT Bakewell to crushing victory over Tamarind Root

Berbice Cricket Board 2nd Division...

Dec 07, 2017

Smalta/MOPH under-12 peewee tournament continues Saturday

Smalta/MOPH under-12 peewee tournament continues...

Dec 07, 2017

Matarkai Sports Committee 2nd annual street football set for December 26 kick off

Matarkai Sports Committee 2nd annual street...

Dec 07, 2017

GLTA hosts REDBALL MINISLAM Competition for beginner players Under-10

GLTA hosts REDBALL MINISLAM Competition for...

Dec 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]