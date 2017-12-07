Sports Minister presents watches to Athletes at Nationals

The Guyana Committee of Service (GCS) members Leslie Black and Linden

‘Jumbie’ Jones donated 90 stop-watches to the athletes Friday at the National Schools Championships last Friday at the National Track & Field Centre at Leonora.

Present at the simple Ceremony were Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) President Mark Lyght a former first division Cricketer in Berbice, Comedian Jones and Sports Minister Dr George Norton, whose son represented Guyana in Cricket at U-19 level.

“We will like the Athletes to not only use the watches to time themselves when they are running but to use them to be punctual,” Blacks, a former Athletics Coach said. Dr Norton made the presentation to the Athletes on behalf of the GCS.